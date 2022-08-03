Kaleyra Sets August 2022 Financial Conference Schedule

NEW YORK , Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), an omnichannel business communications platform, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences over the next several weeks:

Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Format: Presentation, 1x1 Meetings
Location: Virtual
Presentation Webcast Link: Here

Rosenblatt Securities 2nd Annual Virtual Technology Summit: The Age of AI Scaling
Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022
Format: Fireside Chat, 1x1 Meetings
Location: Virtual

For additional information, please contact your financial institution's representative or contact Kaleyra's investor relations team at KLR@gatewayir.com or 949-574-3860.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Kaleyra today has a customer base of 3,800+ companies spread around the world. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1,600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers.

Investor Contacts:
Colin Gillis
Vice President of Investor Relations
colin.gillis@kaleyra.com

Tom Colton or Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
KLR@gatewayir.com

