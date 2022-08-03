CASE Introduces Industry-First Equipment Category with Launch of the CASE Minotaur™ DL550 Compact Dozer Loader

Category-defying machine to crush need for multiple pieces of equipment on some North America jobsites

RACINE, Wis., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We all know bulldozers and skid steers. Today, CASE Construction Equipment is adding a whole new industry-first construction equipment category to the list as it launches the CASE Minotaur™ DL550, the first-ever compact dozer loader.

The CASE Minotaur DL550 Compact Dozer Loader (PRNewswire)

Weighing in at more than 9 tons and working with 114 horsepower, the new machine is a beast that delivers true dozing and grading performance, as well as powerful site loading capabilities and compatibility with hundreds of attachments.

"The Minotaur is truly a fleet of one, that is second to none," says Jeff Jacobsmeyer, product manager, CASE. "Business owners and fleet managers looking for a compact solution that delivers countless benefits in a single footprint will immediately see the versatility this exciting new machine brings to their fleets and will quickly understand the category 'compact dozer loader.'"

The Minotaur is so groundbreaking that CASE is opening its product proving-grounds facility in Tomahawk, Wisc., to media beyond the heavy-construction trade press – a first in the company's 180-year history.

"Members of the mainstream media will be able to doze, dig and demo – just like they dreamt of doing as kids in the sandlot," Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, CASE Construction Equipment. "The Minotaur is designed with real-world applications in mind. Whether you need to clear debris after a hurricane, repair flood-damaged roads in hard-to-reach communities or create new hiking trails in the foothills of the Rockies, the Minotaur is up for the job."

The Minotaur holds 29 patents (21 granted 8 pending) and has pushed through more than 10,000 hours of field testing, in addition to countless customer clinics and typical lab and engineering testing.

"We've put this machine through hell and back — pound for pound, there's no machine like it that delivers the dozing power and precision, as well as the dynamic loading performance," says Jacobsmeyer. "This groundbreaking, all-new machine demonstrates CASE's commitment to delivering real-world innovation rooted in customer need."

Throughout its 180 years in business, CASE has proven to be a company on the move — and the development of the Minotaur is proof of that in both iron and technology.

"The CASE Minotaur DL550 embodies our dedication to practical innovation — real world, customer-driven solutions," says Jacobsmeyer. "Through this, we created a whole new equipment category and we're delivering the integrated technologies that drive improvements for operators in the field and for business owners at their bottom line."

True Dozer, Powerful Site Loader and Attachment Beast

The hallmark advancement of the Minotaur is the detachable chassis-integrated C-frame. This design gives the operator a full range of dozer controls and movements, as well as responsiveness similar to full-sized CASE dozers.

In its loader configuration, the Minotaur features a 5,500-pound rated operating capacity (50 percent of tipping load) with 12,907 pounds of breakout force. The machine is also available with three different track options to meet operator preference and jobsite profiles and the industry-exclusive, fully integrated rear ripper is easily controlled from within the cab.

Additionally, CASE has taken fleet management of compact equipment to a new level with the inclusion of the CASE SiteConnect Module, which improves real-time monitoring and management of maintenance and service intervals, as well as the analysis of equipment utilization and performance.

"We know it's all about maximizing productivity, maintaining uptime and keeping operators on the job," says Jacobsmeyer. "These advances provide the ability to remotely diagnose machine events and drastically shorten response times when service is needed."

New Rockstar Machine Tours North America

To celebrate this first-of-its-kind machine, CASE is launching a 40-plus-stop tour of the United States and Canada now through March 2023, where the machine will be showcased and demonstrated at CASE dealer locations. Tour stops will include Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Orlando, Phoenix, as well as Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

"We are bringing the excitement of this industry-changing launch to every corner of North America," says Dolan. "We have more than 180 years of experience in the field, but we're making moves like a startup, dedicating more time and resources to the field, and spending more time where it counts — with the men and women who run businesses and operate this equipment every day. We can't wait to see you on tour."

For more information on the all-new, groundbreaking CASE Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader, contact your local CASE dealer, and learn more at CaseCE.com/Minotaur.

CASE Construction Equipment is a global full-line manufacturer of construction equipment that combines generations of manufacturing expertise with practical innovation. CASE is dedicated to improving productivity, simplifying operation and maintenance while achieving lower total cost of ownership for fleets around the world. The CASE dealer network sells and supports this world-class equipment, by offering customized aftermarket support packages, hundreds of attachments, genuine parts and fluids as well as industry-leading warranties and flexible financing. More than a manufacturer, CASE is committed to giving back by dedicating time, resources and equipment to building communities. This includes supporting disaster response, infrastructure investment, and non-profit organizations that provide housing and resources for those in need.

CASE Construction Equipment is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., a World leader in Capital Goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CNHI) and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana (MI: CNHI). More information about CNH Industrial can be found online at http://www.cnhindustrial.com/.

