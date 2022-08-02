Texas Children's Pavilion for Women Celebrates the Completion of Phase One of its Multi-Year Expansion Plan

HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first phase of Texas Children's Pavilion for Women's $201 million expansion within the Texas Medical Center is complete, providing a more accessible entrance for patients arriving to the Pavilion. This initial step in the multi-year expansion plan creates immediate access to the Women's Assessment Center located in the lobby of the Pavilion for Women – this transformation is designed to improve patient access and experience.

"We are thrilled to not only celebrate this exciting milestone in our overall expansion plan, but that the new location of the Women's Assessment Center will provide an enhanced experience for our patients," said Anne-Marie Savage , Assistant Vice President of Women's Services at Texas Children's Pavilion for Women. "Because this unit is situated at the front door, we can now ensure all our patients are greeted upon arrival and escorted to the appropriate care team, labor and delivery or otherwise."

Based on the need to expand labor and delivery services, phase two of the plan focuses on increasing the number of hospital beds in the Texas Children's Pavilion for Women. The former Baylor Clinic building, located at 6620 Main Street is under construction to transform the building into the newest tower for Texas Children's Hospital, Main Tower. It will add an additional 190,000 square feet to the hospital's footprint and will be connected to the Pavilion for Women via the new sky bridge.

Once finished, Main Tower will house all of the outpatient OB/GYN practices from the Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, allowing for easier patient access and creating more space for increased hospital beds within the Pavilion for Women for patients and newborns requiring neonatal intensive care. The full expansion is expected to be completed in 2024.

"Since the beginning of the Pavilion for Women a decade ago, our world-renowned team has seen countless, groundbreaking milestones with regard to patient care. We look forward to what is to come in the decades that follow, and this expansion is one part of that," said Dr. Michael Belfort, OB/GYN-in-Chief at Texas Children's Pavilion for Women and professor and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Baylor College of Medicine. "We are looking forward to increasing our capacity to offer the best care to our patients who come from all over the globe seeking our expertise and the full continuum of care we offer mothers and babies."

Texas Children's is ranked second among the best children's hospitals nationally by U.S. News & World Report, and first in Texas. For more information or to book an appointment, visit women.texaschildrens.org .

