InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Protect Against Flatulence Excretions (ALL-2671)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple accessory to protect underwear and clothing from excretions during flatulence," said an inventor, from Macon, Ga., "so I invented the BREEZE. My design would ensure that users are fully protected against potential stains, messes and germs while passing gas."

The invention provides an effective way to protect against expelled liquids when passing gas. In doing so, it helps to prevent embarrassing stains on clothing and underwear. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a disposable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals of all ages. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2671, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

