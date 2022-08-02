Grayshift Introduces Reveal, the Industry's First Cloud-Native Mobile Device Forensic Analysis Solution, and Delivers Powerful New Features in GrayKey

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grayshift, LLC, a leading and trusted provider of mobile digital forensics solutions, today announced Reveal Early Access, an innovative, cloud-native digital forensics solution that dramatically accelerates digital investigations, streamlines the investigative workflow and facilitates ease of use and speed of collaboration for public safety agencies. The company also released several enhancements to its flagship product GrayKey for greater access and extraction of modern mobile devices. With GrayKey and Reveal, Grayshift delivers on its promise to reshape the digital forensics industry.

Reveal by Grayshift puts critical evidence at the fingertips of detectives and investigators within minutes.

Initially available to U.S.-based law enforcement agencies, Reveal by Grayshift is the first cloud-native platform for accessing, analyzing, and managing forensic evidentiary data for public safety agencies. Reveal provides law enforcement investigative staff with a cloud-native digital forensics solution that:

Expedites investigations achieving Time to First Fact (TTFF) in less than 5 minutes

Simultaneously extracts and processes data to share with the investigative team

Improves efficiencies with evidence sharing inside and outside of your agency

Saves time, money, and resources so teams can solve investigations faster

According to David Brown, Detective with the Jacksonville, North Carolina Police Department, "The almost immediate access to mobile data, when using Reveal, could literally be the key to saving lives in child abduction or kidnapping type cases. Grayshift has not only moved the bar but also changed the game in quick access to mobile data. When working homicide cases, where time is valuable, Reveal will allow investigators to view mobile data in minutes versus hours in other tools."

James Howe, police officer in Columbus, Ohio, added, "Reveal has cut down our processing time significantly…anyone who has worked on violent crime investigations knows how important those crucial first hours can be in solving a case or it going cold. This is a cutting-edge tool that every forensic unit should have in their arsenal."

Grayshift continues to lead the market in access and extraction for modern mobile devices, regularly adding same-day support as major mobile updates are released. The company's GrayKey technology offers the fastest brute force available in the industry for locked mobile devices and supports a rapidly growing number of leading Android devices.

"As demonstrated by the incredible adoption rate of GrayKey, the digital forensics industry is ripe for innovation," said Braden Thomas, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Grayshift. "As the industry's first cloud-native forensic analysis solution, Reveal delivers a modern approach to analysis and is the first step in delivering an end-to-end solution to our customers. Legacy technologies simply cannot keep pace with the demands placed on our law enforcement partners. We invite our customers to try Reveal Early Access free of charge and see the technology evolve first-hand as we rapidly add new features and functionality."

"GrayKey has been foundational for expanding our product portfolio, which now includes analysis of extracted data," said David Miles, Co-Founder, and CEO of Grayshift. "Law enforcement agencies need solutions like GrayKey and Reveal that deliver a superior and more efficient way to access and analyze digital evidence. Reveal puts critical evidence at the fingertips of detectives and investigators within minutes."

Free licenses of Reveal Early Access are available to qualified users at www.grayshift.com/reveal. Annual licensing for GrayKey begins at USD $9,995.

About Grayshift

Grayshift is a leading provider of mobile device digital forensics, specializing in lawful access and extraction. Grayshift solutions are purpose-built to help law enforcement and government investigative agencies swiftly resolve critical investigations and ensure public safety. The company's innovative GrayKey technology provides same-day access, complete control, and comprehensive data extraction from mobile devices. Designed and assembled in the United States, GrayKey is trusted by 1200 agencies across 40 countries world-wide. For more information, visit www.grayshift.com.

