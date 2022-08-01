New initiative from Turkish Airlines to combat climate change: Co2mission

ISTANBUL, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiming to offset the carbon emissions caused by flights, Turkish Airlines will launch a new program called Co 2 mission. The program aims to balance the emissions caused by all business trips from the company's personnel. As for the guests, they will be able to fly more environmentally conscious on a voluntary basis. With this program, the national flag carrier will ensure carbon offset becomes achievable and practical for anyone with environmental awareness.

Starting its operations on August 1, the program's website offers numerous portfolio options for carbon offset with environmental and communal benefits such as renewable energy and forestation. Passengers aiming to offset the emission of their flight can do so by contributing their desired amount to the project portfolio of their choice, thus purchasing an emission reduction certification accredited by United Nations. The passenger contributions will be used to support the projects accredited by VCS and Gold Standard and can submit their third-party evaluation and reviews without any cuts by Turkish Airlines.

Sharing his thoughts on the voluntary carbon offset project "Co 2 mission," Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat stated: "We are continuing to take the initiative to combat climate change, which stands at the forefront of today's global problems. Soon, we will add another to our sustainability focused projects which are proving themselves with successful results. The projects supported by the carbon offset program will also show our heartfelt commitment to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The decision to implement this program is the result of our desire to conduct all our operations responsibly. I am sure that our passengers will also show great interest in the program with the knowledge that all of us are responsible for this beautiful world we share."

Flight date information along with arrival-departure stations are enough to take part in the carbon offset process. Guests are able to complete their carbon offset process whenever they want, regardless of which airline they traveled with. With the THY Co 2 mission platform, it is possible to calculate the carbon offset amount with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) methodology, which considers route length, aircraft type, fuel consumption and numerous other factors. The platform will be reachable through Turkish Airlines website during ticket purchases or directly through the Co 2 mission website: http://turkishairlines.co2mission.com/.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZFzLjj8TBwg

