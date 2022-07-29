Fuel Retailers Urge Lawmakers to Oppose Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing America's truckstops and travel plazas, and SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers, strongly urge lawmakers to oppose the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 unless it provides tax parity between the biodiesel tax credit (BTC) and newly proposed sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) tax credit.

Although the bill extends the biodiesel and renewable diesel tax credit, it provides a higher tax credit of up to $1.75 for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production.

A higher tax credit for SAF will undercut America's fuel supply. The cost of everyday household goods and home heating bills will soar as the availability of biodiesel and renewable diesel decreases. Aggregate greenhouse gas emissions also will increase across the transportation sector.

"This legislation purports to create a 'technology neutral' clean fuels tax scheme, which fuel retailers have long supported. Favorable treatment for SAF flies in the face of this approach," said David Fialkov, NATSO Executive Vice President of Government Affairs, speaking on behalf of NATSO and SIGMA. "SAF is less beneficial for the environment than renewable diesel and is going to cost taxpayers more. Providing more favorable tax treatment for a technology that has fewer environmental benefits undermines the intellectual integrity of the climate provisions in this bill. If special treatment for SAF was motivated by unique environmental benefits, it could fit neatly within what is otherwise a tech-neutral construct that applies to every other fuel under the bill."

The trucking industry delivers more than 80 percent of America's goods and relies on biofuels, like renewable diesel and biodiesel, to keep emissions low. If Congress passes a higher tax incentive for SAF, America's supply of biofuels will become limited and more expensive. American consumers will pay more for all goods hauled by truck.

A higher SAF tax credit also means that American taxpayers will foot the bill for another airline industry handout, just two years after their most recent billion-dollar bailout.

SAF is more energy intensive to produce and saves less carbon emissions than renewable diesel. This additional incentive for SAF will undercut and eventually eliminate America's biodiesel and renewable diesel market as disproportionate pressure is placed on feedstock. Because they compete for the same feedstock and have comparable emissions benefits, it is critical that lawmakers incentivize renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel at parity.

NATSO and SIGMA strongly urge lawmakers to oppose the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 unless it puts the environment and economy first by providing parity between the BTC and SAF.

About NATSO and SIGMA

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truckstop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truckstop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. For more information, visit NATSO.com.

SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers represents a diverse membership of approximately 260 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel. While 67 percent are involved in gasoline retailing, 83 percent are involved in wholesaling, 56 percent transport product, 39 percent have bulk plant operations, and 20 percent operate terminals. Member retail outlets come in many forms including truckstops, traditional "gas stations," convenience stores with gas pumps, cardlocks, and unattended public fueling locations.

