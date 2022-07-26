Technomic reveals global opportunities for breakfast

New report identifies market sizing, consumer, menu and operator insights related to the global breakfast category

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic just released the Breakfast Global Menu Category Report, providing robust coverage, including consumer food and beverage preferences; segment patronage; key global, regional and local restaurant brands; and menu trends and insights on new product development strategies.

"The breakfast category remained largely resilient throughout the global pandemic, and now presents an opportunistic daypart for many restaurant operators and supplier partners," explains Aaron Jourden, director of global research and insights at Technomic. "Consumers are back to using restaurants and foodservice outlets as normality returns to everyday life, but their attitudes, preferences and even venue types vary from country to country."

Key findings include:

24% of consumers globally source their breakfast from a restaurant or foodservice venue, down just 2% from pre-pandemic

48% of consumers in Mexico dine at a full-service eatery for breakfast—the highest percentage in North America for this segment

39% of consumers globally purchase a breakfast sandwich on occasion, with some of the highest popularity in Chile (53%) and Malaysia (45%)

Four of the five most-preferred breakfast beverages among consumers globally are hot preparations, including hot coffee, hot tea, hot specialty coffee and hot chocolate

The report is a deliverable included in Technomic's Global Foodservice Navigator, which provides ongoing tools to keep at the forefront of evolving consumer, menu and operator trends on both a country and global level.

Learn more: https://www.technomic.com/reports/global-menu-category-reports

About Technomic

Technomic Inc., a Winsight company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

About Winsight

Winsight LLC is a business-to-business information company serving the restaurant and noncommercial foodservice, convenience and petroleum retailing and grocery industries. Winsight provides research and analytics, branding solutions, face-to-face opportunities, lead generation initiatives, and content marketing services through products including subscription data products, reports, research tools, research programs, fully custom studies, conferences, custom marketing services, meetings, print and digital trade media. To learn more, visit winsightmedia.com

