Xoriant X⋅CELERATE IoT Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to X·CELERATE IoT to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoriant today announced the availability of its X·CELERATE IoT solution in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Xoriant customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

Xoriant is a global product engineering, software development, and technology services company headquartered in Silicon Valley. Xoriant customers can rapidly provision the end-to-end X·CELERATE IoT solution and customize it for many industries including manufacturing, transportation/cold chain, and retail to drive operational efficiency, create new insights, lower downtime, and increase business productivity.

X·CELERATE IoT is a low-code solution that integrates data from IoT devices and enterprise data sources enabling sophisticated analytics to provide actionable insights. The solution uses machine learning to detect problems and provide improved visibility into processes. Workflow tools and a role-based interface enable automatically notifying the correct stakeholders when problems are discovered. Individuals throughout the organization are provided with the right data to inform business decisions. The solution leverages Microsoft Azure services including Azure IoT Hub, Azure IoT Edge, Azure Machine Learning, Azure Cognitive Services, Azure Cosmos DB, and Power BI.

Xoriant, a Microsoft gold co-sell partner, is accelerating the deployment, development, and optimization of Microsoft technologies to deliver innovative business-critical technology solutions. With over two decades of partnership with Microsoft, Xoriant has been helping clients across industries with the proven combinations of Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365 services and related Microsoft products.

As a trusted Microsoft Partner, Xoriant's customizable solutions, proofs of concept, and consulting offers are published on Azure Marketplace.

"X·CELERATE IoT being listed on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace as a co-sell solution is a testament to long term partnership with Microsoft and bring the value-add benefits to end customers. Microsoft Azure marketplace allows Xoriant to reach new customers and markets faster by starting with proof of concepts to take solutions into pilots and production, to showcase quantifiable benefits using Microsoft Azure Services and Microsoft partnership," said Rajashree Varma, VP of Alliances, Xoriant.

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Xoriant solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about Xoriant X·CELERATE IoT on its page in the Azure Marketplace. Contact Xoriant directly for information about custom private plans available through the Azure Marketplace.

About Xoriant

Xoriant is a Silicon Valley headquartered product engineering, software development, and technology services firm with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For both technology companies and enterprises, from startups to the Fortune 100, we leverage our expertise in emerging technologies and our high-performing teams to deliver innovative solutions that accelerate time to market and keep our clients competitive.

Across all our technology focus areas – product engineering, DevOps, cloud, infrastructure and security, big data and analytics, data management and governance, digital, and IoT – every solution we develop benefits from our product engineering pedigree. For 30 years and counting, we have taken great pride in the long-lasting, deep relationships we have with our clients. Learn more at https://www.xoriant.com

For more information, press only:

Ritu Rungta

ritu.rungta@xoriant.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/449859/PRNE_Xoriant_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Xoriant