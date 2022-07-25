World Book Announces New 2023 Encyclopedia

CHICAGO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Book, Inc. ( www.worldbook.com ), a leading publisher of nonfiction children's book series, core reference, and digital learning platforms, today announced the new release of The World Book Encyclopedia 2023 general A-Z look-up source in 22 hardcover volumes full of accurate and trustworthy facts.

Every year, World Book’s editors refresh the encyclopedia by adding new and timely articles and updating articles of continuing relevance. (PRNewswire)

Whether you are looking up information to understand a subject or checking a fact for a homework assignment, you can find the answers in The World Book Encyclopedia 2023. Expert contributors, advisors, and subject area specialists ensure its readability and accuracy. The encyclopedia features abundant colorful photographs and maps, supplementing the easy-to-read text.

Highlights of the 2023 encyclopedia set include:

Hundreds of article updates including extensive revisions to Homeschooling, Indigenous Peoples of the Americas, Olympic Games, Rugby Football, Shark, Space Exploration, Telephones, and Television.

Timely new biographies include snowboarder Chloe Kim , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky , and the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Statistics and data updated throughout with the most recent U.S. Census information.

The Spinescape® was specifically selected because sharks are a high-interest topic to students K-12 and World Book has a desire to support shark conservation, "There are a lot of misconceptions about sharks out there," says Tom Evans, World Book's Editor in Chief. "Sharks have the reputation of attacking human beings. But fewer than 80 shark attacks a year are reported throughout the world," adds Tom. This year's Spinescape® comes from the award-winning photographer, Tanya Houppermans, who gave up her job as a mathematician to research and help with shark conservation.

About World Book, Inc.: As a leader in education publishing for over 100 years, World Book's mission continues to focus on developing a collaborative digital learning platform that is backed by editorial excellence, invaluable resources, and effective tools that support personalized teaching and learning—serving over 100 million students across 65+ countries. World Book, Inc., a Scott Fetzer Company, is based out of Chicago, IL.

