Quark Expeditions Successfully Launches its Innovative Greenland Adventure Itinerary

SEATTLE, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global Leader in Polar Adventures, successfully launched its new Greenland Adventure: Explore by Sea, Land and Air itinerary on July 16, 2022. The 9-day expedition on the technologically-advanced Ultramarine has solidified Quark Expeditions' position as the leader in helicopter-supported polar adventure.

Quark Expeditions' guests traveled by a private charter flight from Reykjavik, Iceland, to the small village of Narsarsuaq, nestled in the deep fjord of Tunulliarfik in South Greenland. From there, they departed on Ultramarine for an epic expedition exploring the mountains, alpine lakes, ice masses and fjords of South Greenland.

Quark Expeditions' guests are currently navigating the majestic fjords that dominate the southern and southeastern coasts of Greenland on Ultramarine. The game-changing vessel—equipped with two twin-engine helicopters and 20 quick-deploy Zodiacs—is designed to give unprecedented access to the hardest-to-reach places in the Polar Regions. Access to these remote wilderness sites is made possible through partnerships with local Greenlanders.

Greenland Adventure: Explore by Sea, Land and Air offers guests a truly ultra-immersive destination experience. In addition to sea kayaking, Zodiac cruising, shore landings and guided walks, intrepid guests also have the opportunity to experience a diverse selection of heli-supported activities, such heli-landing on the Greenland Ice Sheet, heli-hiking, heli-mountain biking, helicopter-supported alpine lake kayaking, and overnight camping along the picturesque Tasermiut Fjord.

This epic Greenland expedition marks one of numerous milestones for Quark Expeditions in recent months. In addition to launching the purpose-built Ultramarine, the seasoned team at Quark Expeditions has developed new itineraries, a first-ever Inuit culinary experience (available in Greenland and the Canadian High Arctic), as well as a portfolio of heli-supported adventures.

"Our Greenland Adventure: Explore by Sea, Land and Air is the first itinerary in history to be developed in full partnership with local community members and businesses in Greenland, from conception to execution," said Alex McNeil, Director of Expedition Experience and Innovation for Quark Expeditions. "The culture and expertise of the people of South Greenland have been woven into these voyages. Ultramarine's twin-engine helicopters now transport guests to remote locations for unique adventure options—something no other operator can provide. Aligned with our Polar Promise strategy, all of these activities—geared to travelers of all ages and levels of fitness—are developed sustainably with our local partners."

About Quark Expeditions: Specializing exclusively in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions ® has been the leading innovator of polar adventure since the company took the first group of consumer travelers to the North Pole in 1991. Quark Expeditions has been innovating ever since. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels and icebreakers—some of them equipped with helicopters—Quark Expeditions delivers deeply immersive polar experiences—and is able to take guests deeper into the Polar Regions than anyone else. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, wildlife experts and researchers, Quark Expeditions offers an onboard program that enriches the passenger experience.

About Ultramarine: The technologically-advanced Ultramarine, the newest addition to the Quark Expeditions fleet, is a game-changer in polar exploration. Equipped with two twin-engine Airbus 145 helicopters, 20 quick-launching Zodiacs and the largest portfolio of off-ship adventure options in the industry, Ultramarine changes the way guests explore the Polar Regions. Other features include a spa, sauna with floor-to-ceiling windows, fitness centre, yoga space, spacious rooms and two restaurants plus a lounge and presentation theatre. Ultramarine has been designed with advanced sustainability systems that help us preserve the pristine Polar Regions for the next generation of explorers.

About Travelopia: Travelopia is one of the world's leading specialist travel groups. A pioneer in the experiential travel sector with a portfolio consisting of more than 50 independently operated brands, most of which are leaders in their sector. From sailing adventures, safaris and sports tours, to Arctic expeditions, each brand is diverse and focused on creating unforgettable experiences for customers across the world.

