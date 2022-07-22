METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2022

ATLANTA, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $16.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $19.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, and $14.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $35.5 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, compared to $27.4 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:
- Annualized return on average assets was 2.16%, compared to 2.52% for the first quarter of 2022 and 2.53% for the second quarter of 2021.
- Annualized return on average equity was 20.65%, compared to 26.94% for the first quarter of 2022 and 22.51% for the second quarter of 2021.
- Efficiency ratio of 37.6%, compared to 31.8% for the first quarter of 2022 and 36.2% for the second quarter of 2021.
- Total loans increased by $257.7 million, or 10.3%, to $2.77 billion from the previous quarter.
- Net interest margin was 4.26%, compared to 4.16% for the first quarter of 2022 and 4.60% for the second quarter of 2021.
Results of Operations
Net Income
Net income was $16.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $3.3 million, or 17.1%, from $19.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. This decrease was due to an decrease in noninterest income of $3.0 million, a decrease in net interest income of $433,000 and an increase in noninterest expense of $940,000, offset by a decrease in income tax expense of $943,000. Net income increased $1.7 million, or 11.9%, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $5.4 million and a decrease in provision for loan losses of $2.2 million, offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $3.9 million, an increase in noninterest expense of $1.0 million and an increase in provision for income taxes of $926,000.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Interest income totaled $33.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.1 million, or 3.4%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $63.8 million increase in average loan balances. We recognized Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fee income of $341,000 during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $503,000 recognized during the first quarter of 2022. As compared to the second quarter of 2021, interest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased by $7.1 million, or 27.6%, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $636.4 million.
Interest expense totaled $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.5 million, or 115.8%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 28 basis points increase in deposit costs and a 54 basis points increase in borrowing costs. As compared to the second quarter of 2021, interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 increased by $1.7 million, or 163.9%, primarily due to a $465.7 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances coupled with a 26 basis points increase in deposit costs.
The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 4.26% compared to 4.16% for the previous quarter, an increase of ten basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 31 basis points to 4.65% from 4.34% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 32 basis points to 0.56% from 0.24% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets decreased by $143.0 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to a decrease of $205.7 million in average interest-earning cash accounts offset by an increase in average loans of $63.8 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $182.6 million from the previous quarter as average borrowings decreased by $221.5 million and interest-bearing deposits increased by $38.9 million. The inclusion of PPP loan average balances, interest and fees had a three basis points impact on both the yield on average loans and the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022.
As compared to the same period in 2021, the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 34 basis points to 4.26% from 4.60%, primarily due to a 14 basis point decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $2.85 billion and a 25 basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.00 billion. Average earning assets for the second quarter of 2022 increased by $679.5 million from the second quarter of 2021, due to a $636.4 million increase in average loans and a $43.1 million increase in total investments. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2022 increased by $618.0 million from the second quarter of 2021, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $465.7 million and an increase in average borrowings of $152.3 million.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $4.7 million, a decrease of $3.0 million, or 39.2%, from the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to a significant decrease in Small Business Administration ("SBA") servicing income and gains on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by higher mortgage loan fees as mortgage loan originations totaled $327.0 million during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $162.9 million for the previous quarter. We elected not to sell any SBA loans during the second quarter of 2022 as premiums drastically declined during the quarter. During the second quarter of 2022, we recorded a $2.3 million fair value loss on our SBA servicing asset and an $88,000 fair value impairment recovery on our mortgage servicing asset. These servicing asset adjustments had a $0.07 per share impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.
Compared to the same period in 2021, noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 decreased by $3.9 million, or 45.9%, primarily due to much lower SBA servicing income and gains on sale of SBA loans, offset by higher gains on sale of mortgage loans and mortgage serving income.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $13.1 million, an increase of $940,000, or 7.7%, from $12.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits partially due to an increase in commissions earned as loan volume increased during the quarter. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, noninterest expense during the second quarter of 2022 increased by $1.0 million, or 8.5%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits and IT-related expenses.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 37.6% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 31.8% and 36.2% for the first quarter of 2022 and second quarter of 2021, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the efficiency ratio was 34.6% compared with 36.1% for the same period in 2021.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 26.0%, compared to 25.3% for the first quarter of 2022 and 24.7% for the second quarter of 2021.
Balance Sheet
Total Assets
Total assets were $3.17 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $25.5 million, or 0.8%, from $3.14 billion at March 31, 2022, and an increase of $650.0 million, or 25.8%, from $2.52 billion at June 30, 2021. The $25.5 million increase in total assets at June 30, 2022 compared to March 31, 2022 was primarily due to increases in loans held for investment of $257.7 million and other assets of $13.1 million, partially offset by decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $201.6 million and loans held for sale of $37.9 million. The $650.0 million increase in total assets at June 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2021 was primarily due to increases in loans of $678.3 million, equity securities of $10.8 million, bank owned life insurance of $32.0 million and other assets of $20.2 million, offset by a $90.8 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents and an increase in the allowance for loan losses of $2.8 million.
Loans
Loans held for investment were $2.77 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $257.7 million, or 10.3%, compared to $2.51 billion at March 31, 2022, and an increase of $678.3 million, or 32.4%, compared to $2.09 billion at June 30, 2021. The increase in loans at June 30, 2022 compared to March 31, 2022 was primarily due to a $6.4 million increase in construction and development loans, a $14.2 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $246.5 million increase in residential mortgages, offset by a $8.2 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness. Included in commercial and industrial loans are PPP loans totaling $8.9 million as of June 30, 2022. PPP Loans totaled $19.8 million as of March 31, 2022 and $93.1 million as of June 30, 2021. There were no loans classified as held for sale at June 30, 2022 or June 30, 2021. Loans held for sale were $37.9 million at March 31, 2022.
Deposits
Total deposits were $2.40 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $14.9 million, or 0.6%, compared to total deposits of $2.38 billion at March 31, 2022, and an increase of $422.2 million, or 21.4%, compared to total deposits of $1.97 billion at June 30, 2021. The increase in total deposits at June 30, 2022 compared to March 31, 2022 was due to an $11.3 million increase in money market accounts, a $4.5 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, a $2.7 million increase in time deposits and a $0.7 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits, offset by a $4.3 million decrease in savings accounts.
Noninterest-bearing deposits were $620.2 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $615.7 million at March 31, 2022 and $618.1 million at June 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 25.9% of total deposits at June 30, 2022, compared to 25.8% at March 31, 2022 and 31.3% at June 30, 2021. Interest-bearing deposits were $1.78 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.77 billion at March 31, 2022 and $1.36 billion at June 30, 2021. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 74.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2022, compared to 74.2% at March 31, 2022 and 68.7% at June 30, 2021.
Asset Quality
The Company recorded no provision for loan losses during the second quarter of 2022, compared to $104,000 during the first quarter of 2022 and $2.2 million during the second quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the second quarter of 2022 was 0.00%, compared to 0.06% for the first quarter of 2022 and 0.02% for the second quarter of 2021. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the current expected credit losses accounting standard issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in the Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13 until January 1, 2023, and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.
Nonperforming assets totaled $34.0 million, or 1.07% of total assets, at June 30, 2022, an increase of $18.0 million from $16.0 million, or 0.51% of total assets, at March 31, 2022, and an increase of $20.0 million from $14.0 million, or 0.56% of total assets, at June 30, 2021. The increase in nonperforming assets at June 30, 2022 compared to March 31, 2022 was due to a $10.4 million increase in nonaccrual loans and a $7.6 million increase in accruing troubled debt restructurings.
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.60% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.66% at both March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021. Excluding outstanding PPP loans of $8.9 million as of June 30, 2022, $19.8 million as of March 31, 2022 and $93.1 million as of June 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.60% at June 30, 2022, 0.67% at March 31, 2022 and 0.69% at June 30, 2021. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 54.79% at June 30, 2022, compared to 134.39% and 147.82% at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, including statements regarding the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on our business and financial results and conditions, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; higher inflation and its impacts; the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Selected income statement data:
Interest income
$
33,025
$
31,953
$
30,857
$
29,324
$
25,888
$
64,978
$
48,560
Interest expense
2,805
1,300
1,236
1,135
1,063
4,105
2,201
Net interest income
30,220
30,653
29,621
28,189
24,825
60,873
46,359
Provision for loan losses
—
104
546
2,579
2,205
104
3,804
Noninterest income
4,653
7,656
7,491
9,532
8,594
12,309
16,780
Noninterest expense
13,119
12,179
12,512
13,111
12,093
25,298
22,801
Income tax expense
5,654
6,597
6,609
5,149
4,728
12,251
9,160
Net income
16,100
19,429
17,445
16,882
14,393
35,529
27,374
Per share data:
Basic income per share
$
0.63
$
0.76
$
0.69
$
0.66
$
0.56
$
1.40
$
1.07
Diluted income per share
$
0.63
$
0.76
$
0.68
$
0.66
$
0.56
$
1.38
$
1.06
Dividends per share
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.14
$
0.12
$
0.10
$
0.30
$
0.20
Book value per share (at period end)
$
12.69
$
12.19
$
11.40
$
10.84
$
10.33
$
12.69
$
10.33
Shares of common stock outstanding
25,451,125
25,465,236
25,465,236
25,465,236
25,578,668
25,451,125
25,578,668
Weighted average diluted shares
25,729,156
25,719,035
25,720,128
25,729,043
25,833,328
25,746,691
25,840,530
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets
2.16
%
2.52
%
2.33
%
2.61
%
2.53
%
2.34
%
2.57
%
Return on average equity
20.65
26.94
24.80
25.23
22.51
23.67
21.94
Dividend payout ratio
23.85
19.76
20.52
18.24
17.95
21.62
18.88
Yield on total loans
4.95
5.00
4.93
5.16
5.21
4.98
5.21
Yield on average earning assets
4.65
4.34
4.32
4.75
4.79
4.49
4.82
Cost of average interest bearing liabilities
0.56
0.24
0.24
0.28
0.31
0.40
0.34
Cost of deposits
0.55
0.27
0.27
0.28
0.29
0.41
0.32
Net interest margin
4.26
4.16
4.15
4.57
4.60
4.21
4.60
Efficiency ratio(1)
37.62
31.79
33.71
34.76
36.19
34.57
36.11
Asset quality data (at period end):
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment
0.00
%
0.06
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
0.02
%
0.03
%
0.01
%
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO
1.22
0.63
0.61
0.55
0.67
1.22
0.67
ALL to nonperforming loans
54.79
134.39
143.69
189.44
147.82
54.79
147.82
ALL to loans held for investment
0.60
0.66
0.67
0.69
0.66
0.60
0.66
Balance sheet and capital ratios:
Gross loans held for investment to deposits
115.86
%
105.72
%
110.98
%
112.15
%
106.31
%
115.86
%
106.31
%
Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits
25.87
25.84
26.18
30.32
31.30
25.87
31.30
Common equity to assets
10.20
9.88
9.34
10.04
10.50
10.20
10.50
Leverage ratio
10.31
9.46
9.44
10.34
11.14
10.31
11.14
Common equity tier 1 ratio
16.70
17.24
16.76
16.61
17.75
16.70
17.75
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
16.70
17.24
16.76
16.61
17.75
16.70
17.75
Total risk-based capital ratio
17.60
18.22
17.77
17.64
18.72
17.60
18.72
Mortgage and SBA loan data:
Mortgage loans serviced for others
$
589,500
$
605,112
$
608,208
$
669,358
$
746,660
$
589,500
$
746,660
Mortgage loan production
326,968
162,933
237,195
368,790
326,507
489,901
590,205
Mortgage loan sales
37,928
56,987
—
—
—
94,915
—
SBA loans serviced for others
504,894
528,227
542,991
549,818
549,238
504,894
549,238
SBA loan production
21,407
50,689
52,727
85,265
67,376
72,096
147,842
SBA loan sales
—
22,898
30,169
37,984
34,158
22,898
56,557
________________________
(1) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
As of the Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
220,027
$
418,988
$
432,523
$
250,995
$
309,289
Federal funds sold
3,069
5,743
8,818
2,294
4,644
Cash and cash equivalents
223,096
424,731
441,341
253,289
313,933
Equity securities
10,778
11,024
11,386
993
—
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
21,394
23,886
25,733
16,507
16,722
Loans
2,770,020
2,512,300
2,505,070
2,361,705
2,091,767
Allowance for loan losses
(16,678)
(16,674)
(16,952)
(16,445)
(13,860)
Loans less allowance for loan losses
2,753,342
2,495,626
2,488,118
2,345,260
2,077,907
Loans held for sale
—
37,928
—
—
—
Accrued interest receivable
10,990
10,644
11,052
10,737
10,668
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
15,619
15,806
19,701
12,201
8,451
Premises and equipment, net
12,847
12,814
13,068
13,302
13,557
Operating lease right-of-use asset
8,518
8,925
9,338
9,672
10,078
Foreclosed real estate, net
3,562
3,562
3,618
4,374
4,656
SBA servicing asset, net
8,216
10,554
10,234
10,916
11,155
Mortgage servicing asset, net
6,090
6,925
7,747
8,593
9,529
Bank owned life insurance
68,267
67,841
59,437
59,061
36,263
Other assets
25,131
12,051
5,385
5,323
4,921
Total assets
$
3,167,850
$
3,142,317
$
3,106,158
$
2,750,228
$
2,517,840
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
620,182
$
615,650
$
592,444
$
640,312
$
618,054
Interest-bearing deposits
1,776,826
1,766,491
1,670,576
1,471,515
1,356,777
Total deposits
2,397,008
2,382,141
2,263,020
2,111,827
1,974,831
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
375,000
380,000
500,000
300,000
200,000
Other borrowings
399
405
459
468
474
Operating lease liability
9,031
9,445
9,861
10,241
10,648
Accrued interest payable
703
207
204
208
202
Other liabilities
62,640
59,709
42,391
51,330
67,431
Total liabilities
$
2,844,781
$
2,831,907
$
2,815,935
$
2,474,074
$
2,253,586
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock
255
255
255
255
256
Additional paid-in capital
49,831
51,753
51,559
51,181
52,924
Retained earnings
266,426
254,165
238,577
224,711
210,910
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
6,557
4,237
(168)
7
164
Total shareholders' equity
323,069
310,410
290,223
276,154
264,254
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,167,850
$
3,142,317
$
3,106,158
$
2,750,228
$
2,517,840
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including Fees
$
32,310
$
31,459
$
30,496
$
29,127
$
25,728
$
63,769
$
48,228
Other investment income
711
492
360
196
159
1,203
329
Federal funds sold
4
2
1
1
1
6
3
Total interest income
33,025
31,953
30,857
29,324
25,888
64,978
48,560
Interest expense:
Deposits
2,384
1,139
1,069
968
919
3,523
1,911
FHLB advances and other borrowings
421
161
167
167
144
582
290
Total interest expense
2,805
1,300
1,236
1,135
1,063
4,105
2,201
Net interest income
30,220
30,653
29,621
28,189
24,825
60,873
46,359
Provision for loan losses
—
104
546
2,579
2,205
104
3,804
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
30,220
30,549
29,075
25,610
22,620
60,769
42,555
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
518
481
466
446
411
999
784
Other service charges, commissions and fees
3,647
2,159
3,015
4,147
3,877
5,806
7,275
Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans
806
1,211
—
—
—
2,017
—
Mortgage servicing income, net
(5)
101
95
132
(957)
96
(791)
Gain on sale of SBA loans
—
1,568
2,895
3,358
2,845
1,568
4,699
SBA servicing income, net
(1,077)
1,644
634
1,212
1,905
567
4,038
Other income
764
492
386
237
513
1,256
775
Total noninterest income
4,653
7,656
7,491
9,532
8,594
12,309
16,780
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
7,929
7,096
7,819
8,679
6,915
15,025
13,614
Occupancy
1,200
1,227
1,206
1,295
1,252
2,427
2,527
Data Processing
261
277
252
257
283
538
591
Advertising
126
150
148
131
117
276
262
Other expenses
3,603
3,429
3,087
2,749
3,526
7,032
5,807
Total noninterest expense
13,119
12,179
12,512
13,111
12,093
25,298
22,801
Income before provision for income taxes
21,754
26,026
24,054
22,031
19,121
47,780
36,534
Provision for income taxes
5,654
6,597
6,609
5,149
4,728
12,251
9,160
Net income available to common shareholders
$
16,100
$
19,429
$
17,445
$
16,882
$
14,393
$
35,529
$
27,374
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
193,955
$
592
1.22
%
$
399,642
$
365
0.37
%
$
169,578
$
76
0.18
%
Investment securities
35,754
123
1.38
36,842
129
1.42
17,080
84
1.97
Total investments
229,709
715
1.25
436,484
494
0.46
186,658
160
0.34
Construction and development
32,647
414
5.09
30,583
377
5.00
47,173
615
5.23
Commercial real estate
575,917
8,403
5.85
549,132
7,887
5.82
510,241
7,344
5.77
Commercial and industrial
54,423
915
6.74
65,450
1,076
6.67
146,408
2,558
7.01
Residential real estate
1,952,730
22,545
4.63
1,906,847
22,074
4.69
1,275,555
15,180
4.77
Consumer and other
266
33
49.76
206
45
88.59
179
31
69.46
Gross loans(2)
2,615,983
32,310
4.95
2,552,218
31,459
5.00
1,979,556
25,728
5.21
Total earning assets
2,845,692
33,025
4.65
2,988,702
31,953
4.34
2,166,214
25,888
4.79
Noninterest-earning assets
146,669
142,042
112,161
Total assets
2,992,361
3,130,744
2,278,375
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
197,460
102
0.21
187,259
75
0.16
107,072
53
0.20
Money market deposits
1,166,272
1,860
0.64
1,085,751
658
0.25
659,173
373
0.23
Time deposits
389,449
422
0.43
441,228
406
0.37
521,217
493
0.38
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,753,181
2,384
0.55
1,714,238
1,139
0.27
1,287,462
919
0.29
Borrowings
246,779
421
0.68
468,348
161
0.14
94,435
144
0.61
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,999,960
2,805
0.56
2,182,586
1,300
0.24
1,381,897
1,063
0.31
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
611,763
588,343
561,170
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
67,979
67,301
78,822
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
679,742
655,644
639,992
Shareholders' equity
312,659
292,514
256,486
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,992,361
$
3,130,744
$
2,278,375
Net interest income
$
30,220
$
30,653
$
24,825
Net interest spread
4.09
4.10
4.48
Net interest margin
4.26
4.16
4.60
______________________________
(1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
296,230
$
956
0.65
%
$
147,760
$
149
0.20
%
Investment securities
36,295
253
1.41
17,619
183
2.09
Total investments
332,525
1,209
0.73
165,379
332
0.40
Construction and development
31,621
792
5.05
44,081
1,147
5.25
Commercial real estate
562,598
16,290
5.84
500,989
14,422
5.81
Commercial and industrial
59,906
1,991
6.70
149,403
4,478
6.04
Residential real estate
1,929,915
44,619
4.66
1,172,597
28,109
4.83
Consumer and other
236
77
65.80
177
72
82.03
Gross loans(2)
2,584,276
63,769
4.98
1,867,247
48,228
5.21
Total earning assets
2,916,801
64,978
4.49
2,032,626
48,560
4.82
Noninterest-earning assets
144,368
111,665
Total assets
3,061,169
2,144,291
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
192,388
178
0.19
99,732
99
0.20
Money market deposits
1,126,233
2,517
0.45
597,028
711
0.24
Time deposits
415,196
828
0.40
506,646
1,101
0.44
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,733,817
3,523
0.41
1,203,406
1,911
0.32
Borrowings
356,951
582
0.33
90,978
290
0.64
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,090,768
4,105
0.40
1,294,384
2,201
0.34
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
600,117
522,645
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
67,642
75,695
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
667,759
598,340
Shareholders' equity
302,642
251,567
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,061,169
$
2,144,291
Net interest income
$
60,873
$
46,359
Net interest spread
4.09
4.48
Net interest margin
4.21
4.60
______________________________
(1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
LOAN DATA
As of the Quarter Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
% of
% of
% of
% of
% of
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Construction and Development
$
45,042
1.6
%
$
38,683
1.6
%
$
38,857
1.6
%
$
64,140
2.7
%
$
58,668
2.8
%
Commercial Real Estate
581,234
20.9
567,031
22.5
520,488
20.7
503,417
21.2
475,658
22.7
Commercial and Industrial
57,843
2.1
66,073
2.6
73,072
2.9
82,099
3.5
134,076
6.4
Residential Real Estate
2,092,952
75.4
1,846,434
73.3
1,879,012
74.8
1,718,593
72.6
1,430,843
68.1
Consumer and other
165
—
130
—
79
—
238
—
169
—
Gross loans
$
2,777,236
100.0
%
$
2,518,351
100.0
%
$
2,511,508
100.0
%
$
2,368,487
100.0
%
$
2,099,414
100.0
%
Unearned income
(7,216)
(6,051)
(6,438)
(6,782)
(7,647)
Allowance for loan losses
(16,678)
(16,674)
(16,952)
(16,445)
(13,860)
Net loans
$
2,753,342
$
2,495,626
$
2,488,118
$
2,345,260
$
2,077,907
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
As of the Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Nonaccrual loans
$
19,966
$
9,506
$
8,759
$
5,955
$
6,623
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing
—
—
342
—
—
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
10,474
2,901
2,697
2,726
2,753
Total non-performing loans
30,440
12,407
11,798
8,681
9,376
Other real estate owned
3,562
3,562
3,618
4,374
4,656
Total non-performing assets
$
34,002
$
15,969
$
15,416
$
13,055
$
14,032
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
1.10
%
0.49
%
0.47
%
0.37
%
0.45
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.07
0.51
0.50
0.47
0.56
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
54.79
134.39
143.69
189.44
147.82
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Balance, beginning of period
$
16,674
$
16,952
$
16,445
$
13,860
$
11,735
$
16,952
$
10,135
Net charge-offs/(recoveries):
Construction and development
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Commercial real estate
(2)
(2)
39
(4)
23
(4)
20
Commercial and industrial
(2)
389
—
—
60
387
64
Residential real estate
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer and other
—
(5)
—
(2)
(3)
(5)
(5)
Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)
(4)
382
39
(6)
80
378
79
Provision for loan losses
—
104
546
2,579
2,205
104
3,804
Balance, end of period
$
16,678
$
16,674
$
16,952
$
16,445
$
13,860
$
16,678
$
13,860
Total loans at end of period
$
2,777,236
$
2,518,351
$
2,511,508
$
2,368,487
$
2,099,414
$
2,777,236
$
2,099,414
Average loans(1)
$
2,597,019
$
2,533,254
$
2,453,402
$
2,241,207
$
1,979,556
$
2,571,633
$
1,867,247
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.00
%
0.06
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
0.02
%
0.03
%
0.01
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.60
0.66
0.67
0.69
0.66
0.60
0.66
___________________________________
(1) Excludes loans held for sale
