Landz.io and LootMogul Partner to Deploy and Offer Digital Real Estate Together

MALIBU, Calif., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landz.io and LootMogul have partnered to create a paradigm shift in everything Web3 and metaverse! The former comes with its luxurious, gravity-defying interoperable assets that can be deployed in various metaverses. While the latter comes with their multiverse blockchain gaming platform creating an engaging and immersive experience for sports influencers and fans.

Lootmogul and Landz Partnership- (PRNewswire)

Landz.io X LootMogul: What's in it for members?

With this recent collaboration between these two Metaverse giants, both Landz's and LootMogul's communities get to relish and enjoy several unparalleled benefits.

For starters, the members of the Landz club will get to use 100 land parcels around LootMogul's stadiums. To provide more context, any person who purchases a Landz NFT gets access to land owned by the club to deploy their assets! So, this would be the perfect icing on this futuristic cake! Moreover, at least 50 celebrities from the LootMogul community will get to be Landz owners.

Keep an eye out on Landz's and LootMogul's official Twitter handles to learn how to be one!

Benefits of Landz+LootMogul club Founders Club NFT

Fan seats:

Member avatar becomes part of the global game VIP access to the live events in the stadium Exclusive access to real-world events and merchandise

Brand space:

Member brands get global reach of millions of sports fans Organize live events inside the metaverse Lease brand space NFTs during premier events

Create and own sports metaverse with real-world professional athletes from NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, Soccer, etc.!

About LootMogul

LootMogul is an athlete-led sports metaverse (web 3 platform) that is powered by virtual real estate, training academies, blockchain games, commerce (NFTs), and in-real-life (IRL) rewards.

LootMogul is expanding the web3 community by bringing web 2 gamers and sports fanatics to the metaverse. For more details, visit: https://lootmogul.com

About Landz

Landz' Estates Collection by Landz Group LLC - Founders Benjamin Jarmon and Nathanael Cohen is an interoperable and customizable Premium Real Estate NFT Collection available in all major metaverses, whether you already own land or not.

With their upcoming mint planned for 24th July 2022, the team at Landz are unveiling 5000 mansions, 1500 museums, and 500 headquarters. Along with the assets.

For more details, visit: https://www.landz.io

