Jeannie Caruso, CEO of Gaming & Leisure says, "Congratulations to Quick Custom Intelligence on the Announcement of Signing their 75th Casino Resort."

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") announced the signing of their 75th casino resort. QCI's continued success in signups and successful deliveries is a testament to their dedication in building a scalable product that the industry really needs. With customers from the Las Vegas strip, Southern California, the Heartland and all across North America and the world, QCI is the clear market leader.

Jeannie Caruso, CEO of Gaming & Leisure said, "Signing 75 resort casinos is a major milestone for any gaming company, but doing this in just over two years is remarkable. What has also impressed me is that the rate of fully successful deployments is about one casino resort per week. I attribute this rapid growth in part to the experience of the team and their deep knowledge of the industry. This experience has enabled QCI to stay on target delivering what the industry really needs."

CEO of QCI, Dr. Ralph Thomas stated "We are excited to announce the signing of our 75th casino resort in North America. The ability for our team to quickly deploy our on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology with no disruption to the casino's operation allowed QCI to complete 5 installations in the past 30 days. We will be announcing more deployments in the coming months, including a very large tribal gaming operator in Oklahoma."

Gaming & Leisure (G&L) is an organization dedicated to the betterment and unification of the gaming and hospitality industry. G&L provides influential insights, best practices and brings together thought leading operators to connect, collaborate and ultimately optimize how they manage their companies. Over two decades later, the G&L Roundtable has evolved into a highly coveted private, peer-to-peer forum for gaming and hospitality CXOs humbly having hosted the most gaming CIOs in one private forum in North America. Visit www.mygamingandleisure.com .

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 55 casino resorts in North America and over 3,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix.

