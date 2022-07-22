Delinea Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management for the Fourth Consecutive Time

Company Recognized as a Leader Again Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management. The report evaluated 11 vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.1

Delinea Logo (PRNewswire)

GET COMPLIMENTARY ACCESS TO THE 2022 GARTNER MAGIC QUADRANT FOR PRIVILEGED ACCESS MANAGEMENT: https://delinea.com/resources/gartner-magic-quadrant-pam

Delinea was formed in April 2021 after TPG Global acquired and merged Centrify and Thycotic. Centrify was previously named a Leader in the 2018, 2020, and 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management reports. Thycotic was also named a Leader in the 2020 and 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management reports. This is the fourth consecutive time Delinea has been recognized as a Leader.

"We are thrilled that Delinea has been recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management," said Art Gilliland, CEO, Delinea. "We believe this recognition reinforces our commitment to seamless usability while reinforcing best practices such as least privilege and zero standing privileges. Furthermore, we believe the recognition acknowledges the successes Delinea has earned since merging two of the PAM Leaders last year to become a stronger partner to our customers, with a more comprehensive solutions portfolio delivered as SaaS or on-premises."

As organizations face growing threats including ransomware, data breaches, insider attacks, and more, Delinea believes that placing strict controls on privileged accounts and access is required now more than ever. Delinea puts privileged access at the center of cybersecurity for the modern, hybrid enterprise by granting access to critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure using a centralized dashboard. With Delinea, the boundaries of access are easily defined to help customers reduce risk, ensure compliance, and streamline security.

Get complimentary access to the report to learn more about evaluations by Gartner: https://delinea.com/resources/gartner-magic-quadrant-pam . For more information about Delinea, visit delinea.com .

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, Michael Kelley, James Hoover, Felix Gaehtgens, Abhyuday Data, 19 July 2022.

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions that make security seamless for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Our solutions empower organizations to secure critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

© Delinea Inc. (formerly Centrify Corporation) 2022. Delinea™ and Centrify® are trademarks of Delinea Inc. Thycotic® is a registered trademark of Thycotic Software, LLC. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Brad Shewmake

Delinea

brad.shewmake@delinea.com

+1-408-625-4191

John Kreuzer

Lumina Communications

delinea@luminapr.com

+1-408-963-6418

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delinea