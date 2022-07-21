Fusion Connect Introduces Extensive Security Portfolio to Help Enterprises Take Control of Their IT Environment

New features aim to ease the burden on security teams amid cybersecurity talent shortage

ATLANTA, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a leading provider of managed security and collaboration services, has launched a comprehensive security offering with a new endpoint management and security service that allows businesses to identify, control, and secure devices and applications at a time when security threats continue to disrupt companies globally.

The new portfolio enables organizations to better understand the complete picture of their security risks and take action to mitigate them. Fusion Connect provides a complete solution that secures against threats while also hunting for unknown vulnerabilities that can upend a business from managing network components with advanced edge security for unified threat management (UTM) and remote access VPN to device level management.

Additionally, the new portfolio helps organizations to improve reaction time to threats by connecting and securing any element in the organization's environment. The centralized platform enables enterprises to take swift action by providing a wide range of capabilities to improve IT efficiency and security hygiene.

Fusion Connect's enhanced security measures come at a time when a massive talent shortage persists globally. According to (ISC)², the size of the cybersecurity workforce is 65% below what it needs to be.

"Heavier workloads, unfilled positions, and security employee burnout are making things especially chaotic in cybersecurity," said Ken Morford, Vice President of Security at Fusion Connect. "With cyberattacks becoming more common, more sophisticated, and more costly, businesses need to quickly fill gaps and stop just simply firefighting. Using artificial intelligence and strategic managed services partners are ways to ensure organizations are protected and can mitigate threats before the attack occurs. And that's what our latest offering addresses."

Fusion Connect plans to continue expanding its comprehensive security portfolio to empower CISOs to gain the control, visibility, and speed needed to thwart cyber threats and keep their networks and organizations secure.

About Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect manages, orchestrates, and secures the critical technology infrastructure that enables the connected enterprise. We tailor our highly available and secure cloud communication, collaboration, security, and network management platforms to meet the unique needs of our mid-market and enterprise customers. Our AI-based management systems, along with our highly skilled technicians, dynamically ensure world-class application performance under any conditions. For more information, go to www.fusionconnect.com or call us at +1-866-829-4318.

