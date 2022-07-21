Fundviews Capital LLC announces new partnership with The Female Advisor Network

MIAMI, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundviews Capital LLC today announced they will be joining The Female Advisor Network (FAN)'s Partner Marketplace.

Fundviews Capital Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fundviews Capital LLC) (PRNewswire)

Fundviews Capital, a fund management platform, provides wealth and asset managers with a solution to outsource the legal structure, back office, marketing and compliance aspects of fund management. By offering these services at FAN, Fundviews Capital is hoping to open doors for more female advisors in the alternative investment landscape.

Greg Poapst, Managing Partner at Fundviews Capital, says, "There has been an incredible push by many in the efforts of DE&I to bring new folks with new perspectives to the table across all industries. In financial advisement, we've made some progress but there is still much work to do. This starts with access to investments and providers, as well as sending the right message to young professionals and students—particularly women— that there is space for them in our industry.

Fundviews Capital is honored to be included in the Female Advisor Network's Partner Marketplace and is happy to support grass root networks that create safe and welcome spaces for all."

Nina O'Neal, Founder of The Female Advisor Network, says, "We are appreciative of the partnership and support of our mission and look forward to what can be accomplished through our collaboration with Fundviews Capital."

About Fundviews Capital LLC

Founded in 2021, Miami-based Fundviews Capital LLC is a platform that provides a complete end-to-end fund management solution. For more information, visit fundviewscapital.com

About The Female Advisor Network

The Female Advisor Network is a national membership organization for female financial advisors. The FAN mission is to empower all female financial advisors by providing a community of support, education, mentorship, and collaboration that is for female advisors by female advisors. For more information, visit femaleadvisornetwork.org

Contact: Greg Poapst, 786-386-0251, bd@fundviewscapital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fundviews Capital LLC