Badou Jack Makes Saudi Debut on AJ vs Usyk Card

LAS VEGAS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Two Division Boxing World Champion and Global Philanthropist Badou Jack will make his Saudi Arabian debut on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua, August 20 in Jeddah against unbeaten prospect Richard Rivera (21-0, 16 KO's).

2 Division World Champion, Badou Jack returns on the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk card (PRNewswire)

Jack has been very active in the Middle East region with his promotional company, Badou Jack Promotions, having promoted the first ever PPV Boxing and Kickboxing card in Dubai in May of 2019 and working with other promotions to stage his own fights in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Most recently, Jack, dubbed "The People's Champion" fought on the Floyd Mayweather exhibition in Abu Dhabi in May at the Etihad Arena, with a quick 46 second first round knockout victory. Previous to that, he made his UAE debut in Dubai with a 2nd round KO of Samuel Crossed.

"I'm excited to make my Saudi debut on such a big event on August 20 in Jeddah. This is another great event that Badou Jack Promotions is a part of and looking forward to many more in the region" Jack stated.

Jack's opponent, "Popeye" Richard Rivera, who is promoted by Joe Deguardia's Star Boxing stated, "I'm super excited for this fight and can't wait to showcase my talent. I wanted this fight for a few years now, so I am extremely grateful for this opportunity. It's time for a veteran, Badou Jack, to pass down the torch."

"Badou Jack Promotions has been very active in the region and we are thrilled to announce Badou's Saudi debut on this mega event" Badou Jack Promotions CEO Amer Abdallah said. "We have a wonderful relationship with great partners in the Middle East and looking forward to making many more big announcements in the very near future."

