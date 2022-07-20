Osso VR Doubles Company Footprint, Attracts Top Talent as Demand for Innovation in Surgical Training and Medical Education Soars

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Osso VR , now the largest and fastest-growing virtual reality (VR) company in healthcare, announced today that it is continuing to experience tremendous growth following its $66M Series C fundraise and rising demand for state-of-the-art, immersive surgical training. The company also surpassed an exciting milestone, having recently crossed the 200 employee threshold.

Osso VR, an award-winning and evidence-based learning platform dedicated to advancing surgical performance and outcomes, has doubled in size over the last year, and expects to double its footprint again by 2023.

Osso VR's growth supports practicing and aspiring healthcare professionals with unparalleled access to the most current and effective surgical training in the field. With 200 (and-growing) on-demand learning modules in over a dozen specialties, Osso VR's immersive, high-fidelity portfolio is now the largest in the world.

As a remote-first company, pre-pandemic, Osso VR invests heavily in its workforce with competitive salaries, unlimited PTO, and comprehensive employee engagement and wellness benefits. To drive productivity and, more importantly, foster connection, every employee at Osso VR receives a Meta Quest 2 headset to nurture team-building, and experience virtual reality both socially and professionally.

Amid its inclusive growth, Osso VR's unique brand, product and corporate culture have attracted the best talent in gaming, illustration and design from companies like Disney, Netflix, Marvel, Google, Pinterest, Playstation, EA and DreamWorks.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2016, Osso VR has been the most celebrated virtual reality company in healthcare, collecting multiple awards including Time Magazine's Top 100 Inventions, Fast Company's Most Innovative Company in Healthcare, and most recently, the 2022 SXSW Innovation Award for VR, AR, and MR.

"Osso VR's platform provides a unique opportunity to deliver care improvements at a level rarely seen outside of major therapeutic advances. But it's not just what we're building here at Osso VR – it's how and why we're building it," said Justin Barad, MD, the company's co-founder and CEO. "As a fully-remote, VR-enabled team, we're pioneering a new way of working that supports our mission to improve care quality and outcomes, lead the adoption of higher-value surgical techniques, and democratize access to next generation surgical training."

About Osso VR

Osso VR is an award-winning, clinically validated surgical training and assessment platform designed for medical device companies and practicing surgeons of all skill levels. Using cinema quality VR, its scalable platform offers an immersive, hands-on training environment that leads to real world performance gains and improved outcomes. Osso VR is the first simulation provider to incorporate competency-based assessment into its modules, objectively measuring trainees' level of knowledge, accuracy and efficiency throughout the procedure for benchmark analysis.

Led by UCLA and Harvard trained pediatric orthopedic surgeon Justin Barad, MD, Osso VR's immersive training and learning platform covers multiple surgical specialties from orthopedics and spine, to interventional cardiology and general surgery. In April 2022, the company was the first to bring simulation training to veterinary professionals. To learn more, visit www.ossovr.com , or follow Osso VR on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram , and tune into Osso VR's new podcast series The Slice .

