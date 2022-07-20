DISNEY ASPIRE ADDS CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, FULLERTON AND FULLERTON COLLEGE TO GROWING NETWORK

BURBANK, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney Aspire, The Walt Disney Company's education investment and career development program that offers 100% tuition paid upfront for hourly employees, has welcomed two new additions to its growing network of educational providers: California State University, Fullerton and Fullerton College.

Disney Aspire (PRNewswire)

There are more than 29,500 hourly employees eligible to participate in Disney Aspire in the state of California, thousands of whom are already enrolled. As a result of these new additions, it's anticipated that employees will also be able to attend select courses in person as well as online.

"Returning to school as a working adult is no easy feat, and we've heard from our employees time and time again how important it is that, when they make that decision, they want it to be at a place they already know and love," said Chris Trout, vice president of learning and development at The Walt Disney Company. "I can't think of a better way to provide them that opportunity than through California State University, Fullerton and Fullerton College."

Combined, California State University, Fullerton and Fullerton College will bring almost 70 new degree and program offerings to Disney Aspire.

California State University, Fullerton is the largest campus within the California State University system and is a catalyst for social mobility as the number-one university in California in graduating women and students of color. "We're beyond proud to be a neighbor to Disneyland Resort, and even more excited to embark on this new adventure together," said Fram Virjee, president at California State University, Fullerton. "This is just the first step in working together to help build a better tomorrow for Orange County and our community."

Fullerton College is one of the oldest community colleges in the state of California, and one of the most successful in the nation. It is also the top feeder school of transfer students into California State University, Fullerton. "For more than a century, we've been preparing our students for success," said Dr. Monte Perez, interim president at Fullerton College. "We can't wait to open up the door to even more of our neighbors and help them to make the most of their futures through this new collaboration with Disney."

Since Disney Aspire launched, the program has contributed to The Walt Disney Company's strong pipeline of internal talent. More than 13,000 employees are currently enrolled, more than half of whom identify as students of color.

This announcement follows the introduction of Disney Aspire's first in-network HBCU, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, and first culinary-dedicated institution, Johnson & Wales University, earlier this year. In partnership with Guild, Disney Aspire removes barriers to education and contributes to the Company's strong pipeline of talent by:

Covering 100% of tuition upfront, as well as reimbursements for required books and fees

Offering an enhanced program and degree catalog that aligns with predicted future of work trends

Providing individual student success coaching from start to finish through Guild

Enabling students to prepare for career mobility through the Disney Aspire Alumni Association and other extensive post-graduate support

For more information about Disney Aspire, visit Aspire.Disney.com.

About Disney Aspire:

Disney Aspire is an educational investment and career development program for eligible hourly Full-Time and Part-Time cast members and employees of The Walt Disney Company — opening up opportunities for them through education and continuing to invest in them after graduation to truly help them get to where they want to go, whether at Disney or beyond. Administered in partnership with Guild Education, Disney Aspire offers convenience, flexibility, and the tools they need to succeed as adult learners. Learn more at Aspire.Disney.com.

Contact:

Bruce Lam

Corporate Communications

bruce.lam@disney.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Walt Disney Company