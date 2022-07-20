ConTech Lighting Introduces the Gallery XL Luminaire

New track luminaire offers high outputs and outstanding beam control for architectural spaces

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConTech Lighting by Leviton today announced the introduction of the new Gallery XL Track Luminaire designed for the demands of museums, retail displays, and other architectural spaces.

The new Gallery XL Track Luminaire is designed for the demands of museums, retail displays, and other architectural spaces. (PRNewswire)

"The Gallery XL expands our broad portfolio of track luminaires by adding a solution that brings together outstanding optical control, LED options, outputs up to 4600 lumens, adjustability, and shielding," said Michael Lehman, general manager, ConTech Lighting.

The new Gallery XL Track Luminaire features a flat back cylinder form and an integral driver which creates a simple profile that disappears in a space. An adjustable arm is integrated seamlessly into the form of the fixture to eliminate any visible wiring or adjustment hardware while still allowing 0-100 degrees of vertical adjustment and 365 degrees of horizontal adjustment. Vertical angle guides are provided to allow pre-aiming and a discreet locking screw provides additional security to ensure that adjustments will be maintained.

The five different beam distributions begin with a 10-degree option that utilizes a dual lens optic and delivers a well-defined beam with minimal field. All the optic solutions are field changeable and recessed from the aperture which provides impressive cutoff to source brightness. An integrated accessory ring allows for up to two shielding media and can also secure the barn door or snoot options.

The Gallery XL can work with any of the ConTech track systems as well as with competitor's track systems when specified with an alternate adapter. In addition, Gallery XL is available in a mono-point canopy solution when precise positioning is required.

"Not only is Gallery XL a great looking track solution but specifiers are going to love the flexibility in controlling the light with the various optics and accessories," added Jon Ginsberg, product manager at ConTech Lighting.

For additional information on the Gallery XL, please visit: https://www.contechlighting.com/en/gallery-xl-high-performance-track-luminaire

For additional information on ConTech Lighting by Leviton, please visit: www.leviton.com/contech, https://www.facebook.com/contechlighting, https://twitter.com/ConTechLighting, or www.youtube.com/ConTechLighting.

About Leviton Lighting + Controls

Leviton Lighting & Controls brings innovative lighting solutions to life in commercial, healthcare, industrial, and residential buildings with an extensive lighting and controls offering designed towards enhancing people's lives. With a collection of five of the most well-respected lighting brands on the market bolstered by a commitment to continuously improving the controls and technology that power them, Leviton Lighting & Controls exceeds customers' expectations every day. Leviton is a single-source partner of highly innovative and energy-efficient products, backed by unsurpassed customer service and support. For more information, visit https://www.leviton.com/en/solutions/commercial-lighting-and-controls.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient, and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

