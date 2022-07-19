Therap Services continues to expand its External Data Feed module for Service Providers in Human Services Settings to easily acquire Accumulated Data of Individuals from Multiple Modules

Therap Services continues to expand its External Data Feed module for Service Providers in Human Services Settings to easily acquire Accumulated Data of Individuals from Multiple Modules

TORRINGTON, Conn., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading organization delivering Electronic Health Records (EHR) software solutions to service providers in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) and the broader human services settings, has expanded its External Data Feed module, which allows users to obtain accumulated data from different Therap forms or modules such as Allergies, Appointments, General Event Reports (GER), Individual Demographic Form (IDF), among others.

The data feed files that Therap provides are in CSV file format and are organized in a specific directory structure. Each provider directory has its own data files that users can access and retrieve information from. Agencies are able to extract their data using the files and integrate into their own systems or Business Intelligence platforms. Therap also connects to its Health Information Exchange module using these data feeds by allowing users to extract the feeds as HIE Export Files from an SFTP directory.

The list of External Data Feeds currently available in the Therap system includes:

Case Note

Employment History

General Event Reports (GER)

GER Resolution

Health Tracking

Individual Demographic Form (IDF)

Individual Medical Information

Agencies that are interested in using the External Data Feed module will need to provide the following information to Therap:

Reason for Request

Contact Information

Transaction Types

Authentication

IP Information

As of 2022, Therap Services has broadened its existing list of forms or modules for which External Data Feeds will be available. The updated forms are as follows:

Individual Demographic Form (IDF)

For more information on Therap's comprehensive Electronic Health Records, visit https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-electronic-health-records-for-service-providers/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net .

View original content:

SOURCE Therap Services