Adding to its extensive suite of wedding planning solutions, the retailer's exclusive lookbook offers all the latest looks and design inspiration for all of life's magical moments.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced today the publishing of its seasonal lookbook, The Wink by David's Bridal™. Available in print and digital versions, The Wink is a seasonal guide to the latest looks, designs, and collections offering all the inspiration needed to celebrate in style.

David’s Bridal Unveils Fall 2022 Collection Lookbook, The Wink by David’s Bridal (PRNewswire)

Curated by David's Bridal expert in-house team of designers, The Wink offers an exclusive look at the season's most popular styles and trends. With two editions, one dedicated to bridal and the other for bridesmaid, special occasion, and accessories, The Wink supplies the modern bride with inspiration and information to plan her big day. The books feature head-to-toe looks, product descriptions, and interactive QR codes to the David's Bridal site, offering customers a seamless experience from inspiration to shopping all in one place.

Boasting versatility, exquisite details and custom artistry, The Wink showcases the David's Bridal difference in its exclusive house of brands and vast collection of bridal and special occasion offerings for her wedding day and beyond. The catalog also features looks from the bachelorette party to rehearsal dinner and reception as well as date nights, parties, prom, homecoming, Quinceañera and more. Free copies of The Wink are available at all 300+ David's Bridal retail locations as well as digitally on the retailer's website.

"When it comes to our customers, we always wink back," said Kelly Cook, Chief Marketing & IT Officer for David's Bridal. "The Wink is our gift to our customers. It is playful, celebratory, and authentic – just like our customers. From Friday nights out to one-in-a-lifetime weddings – we've got her covered. The Wink is another way we uphold our vow to walk alongside her through every step of her planning journey for all of life's magical moments."

David's Bridal has responded to the evolving needs of the modern customer by offering unparalleled service and the most expansive product offerings in the industry at accessible price points, resulting in world class Net Promoter Scores month over month. David's continues to unveil innovative solutions to enhance the customer shopping journey, both in-store and online. In the past year alone, David's launched Guaranteed in Stock Bridesmaids collection, a comprehensive mobile planning app, 24/7 customer service, a first-of-its-kind loyalty program, Diamond Loyalty with member pricing, and announced the asset acquisitions of premier online wedding destinations, Forever Bride and Anomalie to better serve its customer at every touchpoint and continue to rapidly disrupt the bridal and special event space. The Fall 2022 Wink is the latest offering from the retailer to serve its customers for all of life's most magical events.

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in: CELEBRATING all life's magical moments, INNOVATING so we are always serving her, PERSONALIZING everything so it's all done her way, DESIGNING the most luxurious dresses, and finally, KINDNESS - so she doesn't have to worry about anything. It is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools and resources powered by Blueprint Registry, Rustic Wedding Chic, and Forever Bride, knowledgeable stylists, and expert alteration artisans who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. Additionally, David's recently launched #frontlinefierce Philanthropy Program dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness, and bravery of those who serve others in their community. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

