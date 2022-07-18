Wood Partners Opens Doors to Scenic Views from Newest Luxury Community Outside Boston

WAYLAND, Mass., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, announced today the official grand opening of its latest luxury residential development, Alta Oxbow, located just outside Boston in Wayland, Massachusetts.

Wood Partners (PRNewsfoto/Wood Partners) (PRNewswire)

The new community is located at 492 Boston Post Road and features seasonal views of the nearby Sudbury River and surrounding marshlands that are home to protected birds and other wildlife. Oxbow's prime location will also place residents in proximity to Wayland Town Center, Route 20 retail, and the Wayland Public Library, in addition to offering direct access to a wide variety of local dining, retail, grocery, and entertainment options.

"We are excited to officially open the doors to Wood Partners' latest community—Alta Oxbow—just 20 miles west of Boston in beautiful Wayland," said Jim Lambert, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "The community will provide residents with access to the modern home finishes and amenities that Wood Partners is known for while enabling them to also take in the scenic views and wildlife of the Sudbury River."

Alta Oxbow offers 218 apartment homes consisting of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans situated across three buildings. The community includes 66 units specifically tailored to residents 55 and older, providing a luxurious place to call home at any age. Each spacious home features high-end finishes, including luxurious kitchens outfitted with Samsung energy-efficient appliances, shaker cabinets and quartz countertops, luxury wide plank flooring throughout and modern roller shades. Select homes also include large exterior balconies, pendant lighting above the kitchen island, and pristine bathrooms featuring quartz countertops and double vanities.

Residents of Alta Oxbow can also enjoy the casual luxury of the community's exceptional amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool and spa, two large courtyards, outdoor firepits and grilling stations, and a dog spa. The expansive clubhouse offers even more for residents to take advantage of including a fully outfitted fitness center, co-working spaces and conference room, hobby and craft lounges, an on-site library, a golf simulator and lounge, and a wraparound porch with ample seating.

Alta Oxbow is managed by Wood Residential. Visit https://altaoxbow.com/ for more information.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.5 billion. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States representing more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For two years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

Contact: Rylie Geraci, bcwwoodpartners@bcw-global.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wood Partners