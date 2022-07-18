Renaissance Alliance Promotes Insurance Industry Leader Bob Bondi as CEO

Bob Bondi Takes Helm to Build on Long-Term Goal of Supporting Independent Insurance Agencies

CHICAGO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance Alliance, a membership network that serves independent property & casualty insurance agencies, has announced the promotion of Bob Bondi to CEO from his current role as President and COO, effective immediately. Bondi has also been appointed as a director of the company.

Outgoing CEO Kevin Callahan commented, "It has been an honor to lead Renaissance. I've had a professional relationship with Bob for over 30 years which gives me full confidence that our clients, insurance partners, and our team members have the best leader for the next phase of our journey."

Bondi and Callahan partnered with Long Arc Capital in 2018 to acquire Renaissance Alliance with the intention of transforming it into the country's premier insurance agency network. Bondi has been instrumental in refining the capabilities of the company's member services platform, driving expansion into the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, and integrating the recent acquisitions of Agency Network Exchange and United Valley. Prior to joining Renaissance, Bondi served as a senior executive at Confie, Affirmative Insurance, and Aon.

"I'm honored and excited to transition to the role of CEO at Renaissance," said Bondi. "As part of Renaissance's executive leadership team for the past four years, I've formed strong relationships with our agency members, carrier partners, and team members. I understand the challenges faced by independent agencies and am focused on helping our members financially thrive while maintaining their independence."

Bondi plans to build upon the momentum Renaissance has generated in recent years. The company has expanded significantly, having grown from 80 agency members across six states in 2018 to over 300 members in 13 states today. The company also holds close relationships with more than 90 carrier partners and brokers.

About Renaissance Alliance: Renaissance Alliance, a Long Arc Capital portfolio company, provides technology, services, and carrier access to independent property & casualty insurance agency owners. The company's relationships with over 90 insurance carriers and brokers enable the network to provide its members higher commissions. Its technology-enabled services enable members to spend less time on internal administration and operations, and instead focus their time on growing their agencies and providing value to their customers. The net effect to member agencies is higher premium and revenue, cost savings, less operational risk, and accelerated agency growth.

About Long Arc Capital: Long Arc Capital is a private equity firm based in New York City dedicated to building and scaling breakthrough technology and technology-enabled businesses. Founded in 2016, Long Arc has six Partners collectively with over 150 years of investing and operating experience. The firm has a philosophy of "active ownership," partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams by bringing to bear a comprehensive suite of resources that advance the human capital, strategic, product development, technology, and financial strengths of its portfolio companies, successfully driving their profitable growth.

Media Contact: James Doyle, jdoyle@jconnelly.com

