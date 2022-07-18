Delta Air Lines to Modernize Single-Aisle Fleet with Up to 130 Boeing 737 MAX Jets - Carrier selects largest 737 MAX model, ordering 100 737-10s with options for 30 more jets

FARNBOROUGH, UK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Delta Air Lines [NYSE: DAL] today announced the U.S. carrier will modernize its single-aisle fleet with the highly efficient 737 MAX to meet demand as well as its long-term sustainability goals. In a signing ceremony at the Farnborough International Airshow, the companies said Delta is ordering 100 737-10 jets – selecting the largest member of the 737 MAX family – with options for an additional 30 airplanes.

"The Boeing 737-10 will be an important addition to Delta's fleet as we shape a more sustainable future for air travel, with an elevated customer experience, improved fuel efficiency and best-in-class performance," said Ed Bastian, Delta's chief executive officer. "These new aircraft provide superior operating economics and network flexibility, and the agreement reflects our prudent approach to deploying our capital."

Most importantly, Bastian said, "This aircraft will be piloted, served and maintained by the very best professionals in the business, and it's their hard work and dedication to our customers that always sets us apart."

The 737-10 will provide Delta Air Lines with the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle Boeing model, reducing fuel use and emissions by 20-30 percent compared to the airplanes it replaces. The jet can cover 99% of single-aisle routes around the world, seating up to 230 passengers with a maximum range of 3,300 nautical miles.

"We are proud that Delta Air Lines, is renewing its single-aisle fleet with the 737 MAX, the industry's most fuel-efficient family of airplanes," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "Built in our factory in Washington state with support from key suppliers across the US, the 737-10 will provide Delta Air Lines with the best economics to carry more passengers across its short and medium-haul routes."

As part of today's announcement, Delta Air Lines has also contracted with Boeing Global Services for a full interior reconfiguration of 29 Next Generation 737-900ERs in its fleet. This will support having these airplanes ready to enter Delta Air Lines 2025 summer schedule with fully refreshed interiors.

One of the world's largest carriers, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines operates a fleet of more than 850 mainline aircraft, including more than 450 Boeing 717s, 737s, 757s and 767s.

