Vitrolife AB (publ) Interim report Q2, 2022: Together for successful growth

Second quarter

Sales of SEK 829 (382) million, corresponding to an increase of 117% in SEK, whereof currency effect 18%, acquired growth 80% and organic growth 18%.

Consumables increased sales by 24% in SEK, Technologies by 37% in SEK, and Genetic Services contributed sales of SEK 341 million .

Strong growth in all market regions. Americas 241%, EMEA 53%, Japan Pacific 85% and Asia 73% in local currencies.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was SEK 273 (134) million, corresponding to a margin of 32.9% (35.2%). EBITDA per share increased by 63%.

Net income was SEK 130 (86) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.96 (0.79).

Pro forma

Sales, adjusted for business related to Covid-19 tests, increased by 24% in SEK, and 14% in local currencies.

EBITDA margin of 32.9% (32.8%).

First half year

Sales of SEK 1,581 (761) million, corresponding to an increase of 108% in SEK, whereof currency effect 16%, acquired growth 77% and organic growth 15%.

Consumables increased sales by 25% in SEK, Technologies by 18% in SEK, and Genetic Services contributed sales of SEK 645 million .

Strong growth in all market regions. Americas 247%, EMEA 68%, Japan Pacific 48% and Asia 45% in local currencies.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was SEK 501 (297) million, corresponding to a margin of 31.7% (39.1%). EBITDA per share increased 35%.

Net income was SEK 213 (205) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 1.56 (1.88).

Pro forma

Sales, adjusted for business related to Covid-19 tests, increased by 21% in SEK, and 12% in local currencies.

EBITDA margin of 31.7% (33.6%).

