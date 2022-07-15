Thrasio has its Most Successful Amazon Prime Day Ever

Smashes previous Prime Day 2021 record with over 100% sales increase year over year

Company sold more than 1 million units over the two-day event

WALPOLE, Mass., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio , the next-generation global consumer goods company, announced today its best Amazon Prime Day ever, with an over 100% sales increase year over year. On a like-for-like adjusted basis, including the prior year's sales of newly acquired brands, overall sales increased by 60%.

"For years, Prime Day has been a platform for Prime members to discover highly-rated products and great savings on things they really want, and it's clear they want Thrasio goods," says incoming CEO Greg Greeley. "Since the company's launch, our family of brands has delighted millions of happy customers all over the world. Whether it's a Subscribe & Save for Angry Orange pet deodorizer or unique gifts like the Perfect Practice putting mat, Thrasio connects Prime members with truly great products all year long."

This Prime Day, records were broken across the Thrasio portfolio, with the home, outdoor, and beauty categories being particularly successful – no surprise as this week's event comes at the heart of summer entertaining, vacation, and wedding & party season.

Thrasio's best-performing products were from both brands recently added to the portfolio and brands that have delighted customers for years:

ChomChom Roller – the cult-favorite pet hair roller seen all over TikTok was also seen all over Amazon's homepage as a No. 1 Trending Deal and No. 1 for the entire pet category, with tens of thousands of rollers getting into the hands of pet owners needing relief from the incessant shedding of their beloved pets; – the cult-favorite pet hair rollerwas also seen all over Amazon's homepage as a No. 1 Trending Deal and No. 1 for the entire pet category, with tens of thousands of rollers getting into the hands of pet owners needing relief from the incessant shedding of their beloved pets;

Nippies – the retail darling, which boasts placement in brick & mortar Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Anthropologie, and other stores, maintained its spot as No. 1 Best Seller in the fast-growing category of nipple covers and had its biggest day ever on Amazon, achieving a nearly 150% increase in sales year over year;

Becky Cameron Home – the best-selling bedding brand achieved 474% year-over-year sales growth and Amazon homepage placement as well as key editorial endorsements in publications like People , Forbes , and Southern Living . Becky Cameron Home pillows are a favorite of creators and influencers all over the internet, and during the two-day event, over 450,000 pounds of pillows were purchased, ensuring some very lucky Prime members will have a truly restful weekend; – the best-selling bedding brand achieved 474% year-over-year sales growth and Amazon homepage placement as well as key editorial endorsements in publications like, andpillows are a favorite of creators and influencers all over the internet, and during the two-day event, over 450,000 pounds of pillows were purchased, ensuring some very lucky Prime members will have a truly restful weekend;

Dots for Spots – the vegan, cruelty-free acne patch brand achieved its best day ever on both Amazon's UK and US marketplaces. The brand was expanded into the US marketplace just four months ago and already made up 34% of the brand's sales during Prime Day;

Green Bulldog Bags – the foldable, washable, reusable grocery-bag brand shipped 73x the average daily units sold and grabbed the No. 1 Best Seller Badge, replacing over 100,000 plastic bags and reducing shoppers' environmental impact with each grocery run;

Hotel Sheets Direct – standing out from the thousands of sheet sets on the Amazon marketplace is no small feat, but this brand provides unparalleled quality at an incredible value. Prime Member enthusiasm for Hotel Sheets Direct drove nearly 600% growth year over year and Amazon featured the brand on its Lightning Deals homepage;

Enerplex – the best-selling air mattress brand, which Thrasio's Product Development team recently expanded to include more sizes of mattresses, went on to grow sales more than 70% year over year during the two-day event;

Beard King – the men's grooming product you didn't know you needed did 755% more in sales than during Prime Day 2021 and earned a Best Seller distinction by Amazon;

Wise Owl Outfitters – the world got wind of next week's National Hammock Day in the U.S. and geared up with purchases of the brand's hammocks & outdoor camping gear, driving a 23% increase in sales over last year's record-breaking Prime Day and earning two new Best Seller Badges.

"The secret to Amazon Prime Day success is of course having great products, but it's also about operational excellence and great team execution,'' explains Thrasio COO Stephanie Fox. "At Thrasio, the prep for Prime Day is just as significant as the actual event, and it's an organization-wide effort. Even in a challenging year where market headwinds and supply chain disruptions dominate the news, our focus remains on how best to serve customers with our powerful data-driven approach, and no one does that better than our experienced and energized team of Thrashers."

"Prime Day is our favorite global holiday at Thrasio," says Brandon Hendrix, SVP Marketing. "With thousands of Lightning Deals and Prime Exclusive Deals planned in 12 countries, Prime member response to our offerings achieved a 55% increase in Best Seller Badges for products throughout the portfolio, which creates a nice ripple effect of sales for the weeks to come. For publishers, creators, influencers and the like, if you weren't part of our partner network for this Prime Day, it's not too late to get in on the action for the remainder of the summer and upcoming holidays."

About Thrasio

Thrasio is the next-generation consumer goods company reimagining how the world's most-loved products become accessible to everyone. We use a deep understanding of rankings, ratings, and reviews to identify and acquire quality brands selling beloved goods and help them reach customers around the globe. With every brand we grow, item listing we improve, or product we develop, our goal is to help people everywhere make the most of every moment. Thrasio operates more than 200 brands and a portfolio of products including Angry Orange pet deodorizers and stain removers , Beckham Hotel Collection bedding , and Dots for Spots vegan acne patches . In an internet-sized sea of choices, we ensure what gets delivered to your door delivers. Thrasio was founded in 2018 by Joshua Silberstein and Carlos Cashman and was named a CNBC Disruptor in 2021 and 2022. How Goods Become Great™ thrasio.com .

