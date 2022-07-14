First National Bank Again Recognized Nationally as a Financial Services Top Workplace

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced it again was named a Top Workplace in Financial Services by Energage, an independent research firm specializing in workplace engagement and organizational health. This is FNB's second consecutive year receiving national recognition as an employer of choice in the financial services industry, adding to the honors it has received as a Top Workplace USA and as a Top Workplace for Innovation, Leadership and Work-Life Flexibility.

The Top Workplaces rankings are based entirely on employee feedback provided via surveys measuring the Company's workforce engagement and satisfaction. To participate in the program, organizations are required to have 150 or more employees in the United States and survey at least 50 percent of their employees.

"Added to the multiple national Top Workplaces awards FNB has received, our Financial Services recognition further reinforces our success providing an employee experience that stands out in our industry and across the country," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Our focus on our culture creates an environment where team members are energized and engaged, which drives our superior performance and service to our stakeholders."

FNB's most recent recognition adds to the more than 40 national and regional workplace awards the Company has received. For more information about the extensive accolades FNB has earned for its differentiated client experience, workplace culture and leadership in the community, visit the Awards and Recognition webpage at fnb-online.com.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of $42 billion and more than 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

