Everest Group Names Beeline a Leader and a Star Performer in VMS Solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Group has recognized Beeline, the leading technology solution provider for managing the extended workforce, as a Leader and a Star Performer in its Vendor Management System (VMS) PEAK Matrix® 2022 report. With more than 20 companies assessed, Beeline is one of only four companies to achieve the distinction of a Leader and the only company to achieve full market adoption.

Beeline (PRNewsfoto/Beeline) (PRNewswire)

Everest Group placed Beeline at the forefront of the extended workforce industry evolution in the Leader category, citing "experience in catering to clients," investments in next-generation technologies, and "a strong partnership approach to provide enhanced functionalities for its clients."

"Beeline's investment appetite and capability enhancements to evolve its extended workforce management system have contributed to its positioning as a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group's VMS PEAK Matrix 2022," said Krishna Charan, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Its continued investments in building a robust technology stack, including its acquisition of JoinedUp, to cater to shift-based and healthcare-specific job roles, mobile-optimized user interface, strategic partnerships, and global expansion position it strongly to cater to rapidly evolving client needs in this space."

Beeline is also one of only two companies to achieve greater than a 20 percent increase in market share by spend under management (SUM) for 2021. Everest Group's Assessment also placed Beeline in the category of achieving more than 30 percent year-over-year growth in VMS spend under management.

Doug Leeby, Beeline CEO, said, "Our goal is to ensure our customers have an entire platform to manage their strategic, critical contingent workforce. We are delivering solutions well beyond a traditional VMS, and Everest Group's report is validation of our industry leadership and commitment to continuously setting the bar for providers in this space."

Additional Beeline strengths cited by Everest Group include:

One of the largest VMSs in the market in terms of SUM and client base

Clients' references of subject matter expertise and global reach

Experience catering to clients across all major industries, geographies, and deal sizes

Highest marks possible in the categories of temporary labor management, services procurement and SOW management, and independent contractor management/direct sourcing

End-to-end services procurement management module

Investment in its user experience, including next-generation technologies such as AI/ML for talent profiling and ranking

Strong partnership approach and network

Capabilities to support direct sourcing and talent pool creation and management

For more information or to request a copy of Everest Group's PEAK Matrix 2022 Assessment of VMS solutions, click here.

About Beeline

Enabling companies to increase profitability and flexibility by utilizing an agile mix of employee and non-employee talent, Beeline is the world's largest independent provider of cloud solutions for sourcing and managing the complex world of contingent labor. Our software helps procurement, sourcing, and human resources professionals optimize costs, reduce risks, and add value to their services procurement and contingent workforce programs.

We have the deepest, most seasoned team of contingent workforce solution professionals. From our locations around the world, we deliver innovative technology, end-to-end global and localized customer engagement services, and value-added capabilities which help many of the world's largest enterprises meet their most critical talent needs. To learn more, visit beeline.com.

Contacts:

Ann Warren

awarren@clearedgemarketing.com

770.328.8384

Jessica Ashcraft

Vice President of Marketing, Beeline

marketing@beeline.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beeline