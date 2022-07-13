WARE MALCOMB OPENS NEW OFFICE IN COLUMBUS, OHIO

This Brings Total Offices Across the Americas to 27; Jason Jordan Joins Firm to Lead Newest Office

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ware Malcomb, an award-winning international design firm, today announced the opening of its newest office in Columbus, Ohio. The office, located at 875 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio, is the firm's third in the Midwest and will support Ware Malcomb's growing client and project base in the region. In addition, the firm announced that Jason Jordan has joined as Regional Manager to lead the new Columbus office. Jordan will be responsible for the overall growth and management of the firm's operations in Ohio.

"Ware Malcomb has been very active in the Midwest for close to 20 years and has proudly worked on more than 150 projects in Ohio," said Cameron Trefry, Principal, Ware Malcomb. "Columbus leads the Midwest as the most popular city for millennials and boasts booming industrial and multifamily markets that continue to grow. With this expansion, we rise to meet demand in the area, and are proud to call ourselves a member of the Columbus community."

"We are excited to have Jason join our team and lead the new office in Columbus," said Ken Wink, CEO of Ware Malcomb. "His extensive client and project management success combined with his architectural expertise make him the ideal person to lead the office in a fast-paced market."

Prior to Ware Malcomb, Jordan led the residential design studio at a design firm in Columbus, and his background includes a wide variety of projects from multifamily housing to high-rise mixed-use development. He holds a BFA in Architecture from Miami University and a Master of Architecture from Boston Architectural College.

About Ware Malcomb ( waremalcomb.com )

Established in 1972, Ware Malcomb is a contemporary and expanding full service design firm providing professional architecture, planning, interior design, civil engineering, branding and building measurement services to corporate, commercial/residential developer and public/institutional clients throughout the world. With office locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil, the firm specializes in the design of commercial office, corporate, industrial, science & technology, healthcare, retail, auto, public/institutional facilities and renovation projects. Ware Malcomb is recognized as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company and a Hot Firm by Zweig Group. The firm is also ranked among the top 30 architecture/engineering firms in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms and the top 30 interior design firms in Interior Design magazine's Top 100 Giants. For more information, visit http://waremalcomb.com/news and view Ware Malcomb's Brand Video at youtube.com/waremalcomb.

Ware Malcomb Columbus

629 North High Street

Columbus, OH 43215

p. 380.230.8880

