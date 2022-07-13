PARADIGM SPORTS SIGNS OLYMPIC AND WORLD CHAMPION WRESTLER TAHA AKGÜL

IRVINE, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm Sports, leading global sports and entertainment agency, today announced the signing of Olympic and World Champion wrestler, Taha Akgül. Paradigm Sports will be Akgül's exclusive representation.

Following in his father's footsteps, Akgül began his career in freestyle wrestling at age twelve, and quickly developed into one of the biggest names in his home country of Turkey. His reign as one of the best heavyweights in the world began in 2010 at the senior level Mediterranean Championships and the Junior World Championships, at both of which he took home the silver medal. In 2012, he won the Yasar Dogu Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey, the European Wrestling Championships, and the World University Championship, and finished as a runner up to qualify for the 2012 Olympic Games.

"We are honored to have one of the greatest heavyweight wrestlers of all-time choose Paradigm Sports as his exclusive representation, and we look forward to helping Taha advance in his career," said Paradigm Sports CEO, Audie Attar.

Akgül went on to represent Turkey six times at the World Championships, earning medals at each appearance – two gold, two silver, and two bronze. In 2016, Akgül won gold at the Olympic Games in Rio and bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as well as winning the 2021 World Championships. Most recently, he won the gold medal at the 2022 Yasar Dogu Tournament and at the 2022 European Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Throughout his twelve-year career, Akgül has amassed a total of twenty-five gold, four silver, and four bronze medals competing in men's freestyle wrestling at the highest levels at both 120kg and 125kg.

Taha Akgül joins Paradigm Sports's formidable combat athlete roster comprised of multiple world champions including Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, and Jiri Prochazka. Akgül will be represented by veteran combat sports manager David Fish, alongside longtime advisors Markus Wirth and Serdar Topcu.

As a multi-sport, business and media company, Paradigm Sports has transformed the sports management industry with the launch of successful business ventures alongside their clientele, such as Proper Number Twelve, McGregor Fast, and August McGregor. Paradigm Sports also manages the careers of some of the most prominent athletes in the world, like Conor McGregor, Rico Verhoeven, Israel Adesanya, Jozy Altidore, and Josh Tupou. Founder and CEO, Audie Attar, brokered the "Money Fight" between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor back in 2017 which, to date, remains one of the highest revenue-generating events in combat sports history. Paradigm Sports is a full-service management agency that sets itself apart as a multi-sport, business, and media company that manages and enhances the careers of many of the top athletes on earth and builds some of the coolest brands and companies with them.

