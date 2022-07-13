Nova Market Self-Checkout Kiosk Now Available for Purchase at Nayax's Ecommerce Shop for U.S. Markets

Leading cashless payment provider offers self-checkout solutions set to enable operators to increase their sales with a new revenue stream

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced the availability of the Nova Market self-checkout kiosk in its U.S. ecommerce shop (https://shop.nayax.com/usa_en/nova-market.html). This latest addition to Nayax's offering is a modular and affordable self-checkout point of sale (POS). The kiosk offers an easily scalable solution, meets all merchant requirements, and seamlessly integrates with Nayax's best-in-class retail POS device, including robust cloud-based management service.

Micro markets are on track to make the quickest recovery of all convenience services because they offer a practical and improved experience both for vendors and consumers. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, consumer behavior has changed with consumers demanding a more personalized and seamless experience. Nova Market's intuitive interface, cashless payment acceptance, and consumer loyalty offering gives consumers just this.

Bernard Streeter of S and S Vending, a current Nova Market user, opened his micro market business as an alternative to his vending business following a request from his customer in Fort City, Kansas. Streeter comments, "Currently, we've been maintaining about 65-70% sales increase per week. For us, compared to the standard vending system that we've been using, the ease of use and traceability is just so hands down better. We're excited to see that we can save money and at the same time increase our sales."

"With the growth of micro markets across the U.S., the use of Nayax's Nova Market is an easy entry for Nayax customers looking to expand their business and increase their revenue," said Carly Furman, CEO, Nayax LLC. "At Nayax, we're continually thinking of how we can best serve retail operators in the long-term and are excited for this new offering to continue to help us accomplish this mission."

The small, easy to install kiosk allows for a quick set-up and offers a fast and cost-effective way to start a micro market business. Additionally, the solution allows existing Nayax operators to:

Utilize the same solution to offer fresh, warm, cold, and premium products

Offer higher priced products

Serve more customers

Avoid operating hour restrictions (24/7)

Reduce labor costs

Earn higher revenue

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payment platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, a management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anytime, anywhere. With global experience in serving the unattended retail industry, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 8 global offices, over 600 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers, payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. www.nayax.com

