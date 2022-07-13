KARMA AUTOMOTIVE JOINS THE MOBILITY IN HARMONY CONSORTIUM, EXPANDING THE ALLIANCE NETWORK THAT'S TRANSFORMING THE AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY

Karma Automotive joins the MIH Consortium that works to create an open ecosystem for the future Electric Vehicle industry. Joining MIH Consortium will enhance Karma's e-mobility vision through multiple strategic opportunities, primarily focusing on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and offering connected luxury vehicles.

IRVINE, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Automotive became the latest OEM to join MIH Consortium. The mission of MIH Open Platform Alliance is to facilitate cooperation in the electric vehicle sector, developing next generation e-Mobility technologies, establishing testing and certification standards, and bringing alliance partners together. These complementary expertise's further support the goals of improved user experience as well as cost reductions and expedition of development cycles. This will truly enable the transformation of the EV automobile industry.

Jack Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of MIH Consortium. Photo courtesy of MIH Consortium. (PRNewswire)

"With enthusiasm we welcome Karma Automotive to MIH Consortium," said Jack Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of MIH Consortium. "Karma's dedication, experience, and capabilities in manufacturing and engineering, aligns with our goal to assemble strategic partners to develop and define the next generation of EVs, autonomous driving, and mobility service applications. The foundation of MIH is built on collaborations, and I am confident that Karma's participation in our Working and Interest groups, will be of great benefit for our larger member network."

Karma Automotive has been at the forefront of advanced engineering technologies and integration in the EV industry since their incorporation a decade ago. This is especially true when it comes to series hybrid (EREV) powertrain system currently being used in the Revero GT and GS-6 vehicles. Karma's mission is to create technologically-advanced luxury vehicles and deliver commercial vehicle electrification services with class-leading safety features and exceptional design.

"At Karma Automotive we are delighted to collaborate with MIH Consortium," said Jeff Wawrzyniak, Chief Administrative Officer at Karma Automotive. "This alliance represents our solid commitment to explore inclusive technologies with respect to vehicle electrification and e-mobility enablers, and it is a testament to Karma's position in the global stage as an e-mobility company. We share MIH Consortium's vision of a sustainable future where standardized key components and technologies become available for the masses. We are also excited to actively contribute to the MIH working groups and participate in MIH's events."

About MIH Consortium



MIH Consortium is creating an open EV ecosystem that promotes collaboration in the mobility industry. Our mission is to realize key technologies, develop reference designs and standards, while we bridge the gap for alliance members resulting in a lower barrier to entry, accelerated innovation, and shorter development cycles. Our goal is to bring together strategic partners to create innovative solutions for the next generation of EV, autonomous driving, and mobility service applications.

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive, founded in 2014, is a southern California based producer of luxury electric vehicles. Headquartered in Irvine, California with a production facility located in Moreno Valley, Karma sells vehicles via its dealer network in North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East. Karma's Innovation and Customization Center, which opened in 2017, offers world-class engineering, design, customization, and manufacturing services along with electrification platforms. Karma's flagship vehicle, the Revero® GT, Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™, is an electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goal of offering leading technology with a luxury experience. In 2021 Karma announced the GS-6 Series which includes both an extended-range series hybrid EV and their first-ever all-electric vehicle in 2023. Every Karma vehicle is created with unparalleled individual care and craftsmanship. Additionally, Karma provides world class commercial vehicle electrification and Customized Flexible Manufacturing services for customers in the mobility space via 'Powered by Karma.' Powered By Karma is the evolution of Karma's business development group that provides business to business (B2B) modular vehicle electrification solutions and services to outside customers.

For more information about the MIH Consortium visit: MIH | Mobility in Harmony (mih-ev.org)

For more information about Karma visit: Karma Automotive | Luxury Electric Cars

All-electric Karma SC2 Concept. Photo courtesy of Karma Automotive (PRNewswire)

Karma Automotive Logo (PRNewsfoto/Karma Automotive) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Karma Automotive