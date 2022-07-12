Terray Therapeutics Expands Scientific Advisory Board to Advance AI-Driven Small Molecule Drug Discovery

Fiona Black, PhD to join Terray's Scientific Advisory Board

PASADENA, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terray Therapeutics, a biotechnology company propelling drug discovery into the information age, today announced the appointment of Fiona Black, PhD to its Scientific Advisory Board, adding valuable expertise in interdisciplinary technology development of both market-leading, end-to-end product solutions and operationally efficient and scalable manufacturing processes.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Black to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Chief Executive Officer Jacob Berlin, PhD. "Fiona's work integrating diverse fields of science and engineering, for things such as polymeric drug delivery systems and rapid, low-cost biochemical ligand detection, will further support Terray's mission to bridge the gap between discovery and treatment for patients."

Dr. Fiona Black has more than 20 years of notable experience at leading biotechnology and biomedical organizations. Most recently, Fiona led Illumina's Array portfolio R&D organization. Fiona has a Ph.D. in Biophysics and Surface Chemistry from the University of Nottingham, U.K., and a Bachelor of Sciences, with first-class honors, in Medical and Pharmaceutical Chemistry from Loughborough University, U.K.

"I am very impressed with the expertise of the team and the work they are doing here at Terray," said Dr. Black. "The ability to measure precise chemical-biological interaction data at scale addresses a longstanding pain point in drug discovery. This, combined with a machine learning approach, provides exponential potential to transform the field. I am delighted to join the Scientific Advisory Board at this pivotal stage for the company."

In addition to hiring in key leadership and strategic functions, Terray Therapeutics continues to build on the momentum of their recent $60 million Series A financing by expanding their operational and laboratory capabilities in a new facility in Greater Los Angeles. The company's new headquarters will occupy nearly 50,000 square feet of combined lab/office space at the Monrovia Technology Campus. This is a significant expansion in footprint and will enable the company to support their next phase of growth.

Terray Therapeutics is an emerging biotechnology company led by pioneers and long-time leaders in AI, medicinal chemistry, biology and preclinical development, automation, and nanotechnology to propel drug discovery into the information age. Terray's proprietary integrated computational and experimental platforms generate massively scaled, powerfully agnostic chemical data that are purpose-built to power computational learning and reveal new interactions. This foundation is building an iterative, flexible chemistry engine that aims to deliver more precise therapies to patients faster than ever before. Visit terraytx.com to learn more.

