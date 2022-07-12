Silicon Labs Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast

AUSTIN, Texas , July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced that it plans to release second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. An earnings conference call will follow the release at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. The call will be webcast from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at silabs.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Silicon Labs) (PRNewswire)

A replay will be available after the call on the investor page of the website listed above or by calling +1 877-344-7529 (US) or +1 412-317-0088 (International) and entering replay access code 2437694. The replay will be available through August 03, 2022.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home, and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. Silabs.com

Note to editors: Silicon Labs, Silicon Laboratories, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Silicon Labs