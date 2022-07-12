GroupSense Announces New Managed Service Provider Partnership with Provelocity

Partnership delivers enterprise-grade digital risk protection services to the mid-market

ARLINGTON, Va., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupSense , a digital risk protection company, today announced a new Managed Service Provider (MSP) partnership with Provelocity. The partnership will expand the reach of GroupSense's digital risk protection services, including ransomware readiness and response and recovery, to Provelocity's robust client base.

Provelocity will continuously receive GroupSense's client-specific intelligence advisories and correlate them with internal cybersecurity data to better analyze threats and take measures to protect their customers. The GroupSense managed security intelligence center team will support Provelocity with external threat responses, such as the take down of threatening domains, social media posts and online content.

"By partnering with GroupSense, we're now able to add external internet, dark web and social media threat detection to our solution for clients so they are better protected from targeted cyber threats, such as phishing and ransomware," said Jon Labrum, CEO at Provelocity. "GroupSense is unlike any other digital risk protection services company in the industry because it combines specialized online monitoring technology, automated detection of potential threats and expert intelligence analysis to help organizations reduce their risks. We look forward to offering our client base the company's unparalleled offerings."

GroupSense's services extend incident detection and response beyond customers' protected networks into the dark web, social media and the cybercrime underground. GroupSense is proud to partner with service providers, cybersecurity solution resellers and cyber advisory firms around the globe.

"Our goal is to deliver enterprise-grade targeted cyber intelligence and protection to all organizations through established service providers and at a rational price," said Kelly Milan, chief operating officer at GroupSense. "By partnering with Provelocity, we're able to help more organizations protect themselves and their people."

For more information about GroupSense's partner program and a full listing of its partners, visit: https://www.groupsense.io/partner-program .

About Provelocity

Headquartered in Colorado and serving government and business clients across the United States, Provelocity provides a broad portfolio of managed and professional IT services. The firm helps its clients increase the quality and security of IT services while lowering traditional operational costs.

About GroupSense

GroupSense is a digital risk protection services company that delivers customer-specific intelligence that dramatically improves enterprise cybersecurity and fraud-management operations. Unlike generic cyber-intelligence vendors, GroupSense uses a combination of automated and human reconnaissance to create finished intelligence that maps to each customer's specific digital business footprint and risk profile. This enables customers to immediately use GroupSense's intelligence to reduce enterprise risk, without requiring any additional processing or management by overstretched security and fraud-prevention teams. GroupSense is based in Arlington, Va., with a growing customer base that includes large enterprises, state and municipal governments, law enforcement agencies and more.

