Docupace Named to AIFinTech100 List of Most Innovative WealthTech Companies

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the leader in cloud-based fintech digital operations software for the wealth management industry, is proud to announce inclusion in the 2022 AIFinTech100 list and recognition as one of the world's most innovative solution providers developing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies to solve challenges or improve efficiency in financial services. The list is based on research by FinTech Global .

We take the mundane, most repetitive & manual processes turn them into an ecosystem growing smarter every day

"We take innovation and pushing toward the future seriously around here," says Ryan George, chief marketing officer at Docupace. "We seek to take the most mundane, most repetitive and heavily manual processes and turn them into an automated ecosystem that is enhancing itself and growing smarter every day."

"The Docupace Platform isn't merely a single point solution that only solves a specific problem — it eliminates friction from the entire system. With dynamic workflows that bridge the gaps between investors, advisors, and the back office, the Docupace Platform keeps everyone on the same page, reduces admin time, eliminates errors, lowers costs, and turns common complaints into satisfying interactions," said George.

This the second time in 2022 that Docupace has been recognized for excellence by FinTech Global – the company was also named to the 2022 Wealth100 in April, a global list of innovative technology companies who directly address the digital transformation challenges and opportunities faced by investment firms, private banks and financial advisors.

Inclusion in the AIFinTech 100 for 2022 follows a lengthy list of accolades the company has achieved over the past 24 months. The company was recently named a finalist in two categories for WealthManagement.com's 2022 "Wealthie" Awards and PreciseFP was the 2021 winner in the client onboarding solution category. The company was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies; listed as a Top 100 FinTech by Cramer + Associates, named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2021 list of "Disruptors", won the 2021 Gold Globee® Award for "Hot Technology of the Year", and included in Industry Wired's Top 10 list of Most Recommended FinTech Solution Providers in 2020. Docupace also acquired award-winning client onboarding platform PreciseFP in September 2021. In addition, Docupace chief executive officer David Knoch was named to the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Class of 2021 and was awarded CEO of the Year by WealthTech Americas.

The second annual AIFinTech100 recognizes the fintech companies using artificial intelligence (AI) to transform financial services. The adoption of AI and data analytics solutions by financial institutions has exploded over the last two years accelerated by technological advancements, increased use of digital channels, and shifting regulatory frameworks. Additionally, the potential cost savings for banks from AI applications is estimated to reach $447 billion over the next 12 months.

As a result, the number of tech providers employing AI or data solutions to solve challenges in areas such as banking, insurance, customer experience, investment & trading and compliance has skyrocketed. This made the selection process for this year's AIFinTech100 list extremely competitive as the finalists were selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts based on research produced by FinTech Global on over 2,000 FinTech companies.

"Now, more than ever, established financial institutions need to be aware of the latest AI and data analytics technology in the market to deliver competitive financial products and reach new customers. The AIFinTech100 list helps senior decision-makers in the industry filter through all the vendors in the market by identifying the market-leading AI innovators which will have lasting impact on the industry," said FinTech Global director Richard Sachar.

A full list of the AIFinTech100 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.AIFinTech100.com.

About Docupace

Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry. The company won the 2021 Gold Globee® Award for "Hot Technology of the Year" and was named to 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

Docupace Media Contact:

Ryan George

Chief Marketing Officer

ryan_george@docupace.com

