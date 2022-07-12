Acumatica Broadens Strategic Relationship with Shopify to Enhance Experiences for B2B Buyers

Expansion Will Allow Merchants to Manage B2B and DTC Stores via a Single Platform

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has broadened its relationship with Shopify by supporting development of the leading eCommerce platform's new business-to-business (B2B) solution. Merchants can use Shopify's solution to manage B2B and direct-to-consumer (DTC) stores in a single platform.

The new solution builds on Acumatica's native Shopify integration, which allows merchants to manage their back-office within Acumatica's ERP while creating an exceptional customer experience on the Shopify front-end. With Shopify's new solution, merchants can manage their entire B2B omnichannel sales experience in a unified solution that combines all essential business data without the need for manual data entry.

"Our ongoing partnership with Shopify has allowed us to provide our customers with innovative business management solutions that help them scale their online and in-store retail operations," said Josh Fischer, director of product management at Acumatica. "We worked closely with Shopify to develop a B2B solution that would seamlessly integrate with Acumatica Cloud ERP. The integration is designed to deliver a truly streamlined buying experience to wholesalers and their buyers."

Acumatica and Shopify's strategic relationship provides regular product developments and joint solutions that enable customer growth and seamless user experiences through online and POS sales channels. In 2020, Acumatica announced a robust integration to Shopify which simplifies the connection to Shopify's leading eCommerce application. In 2021, Shopify announced the launch of a Global ERP Program to meet the needs of larger merchants by directly connecting their back-office ERP solutions (including Acumatica) to their Shopify stores. The connection between the two systems creates one unified business management solution. Shopify's provides outstanding buying experiences and Acumatica provides inventory management, automated fulfillment, and accurate accounting solutions. Together, the solution is a comprehensive eCommerce enabled ERP solution for helping merchants grow faster.

"Our merchants have indicated their desire to sell wholesale and direct to consumers from one online store," said Mani Fazelli, director of product, B2B at Shopify. "To meet this growing demand, we've worked to build powerful features that B2B merchants need directly into the Shopify platform. Acumatica has added value to Shopify customers by enabling them to manage and grow both sides of their businesses from one unified solution."

The Shopify B2B solution will be available to Acumatica customers in two phases. Phase one will be complete in September 2022 as part of the company's semiannual product update. Phase two will be complete in Q1 2023.

