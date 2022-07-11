Keep Florida Beautiful Partnership Aligns with Company's Commitment

to Creating Sustainable Impact Across the State

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagram's Escapes, the fourth largest traditional, flavored, malt beverage brand in the U.S., has invested $25,000 to support beach and waterway cleanup efforts in Florida. The company partnered with three Keep Florida Beautiful (KFB) affiliates: Keep Pinellas Beautiful, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful and Keep Lee County Beautiful – ­­to create impactful cleanup opportunities in and around popular waterways and beaches across the state.

Seagram's Escapes Invests $25,000 in Florida Beach and Waterway Cleanups (PRNewswire)

"Keeping Florida beaches beautiful means more sunshine, relaxation and fun for people who live, work and visit the area," said Chuck Buckingham, Seagram's Escapes Brand Director. "By supporting these coastal cleanup efforts, our Seagram's Escapes team hopes to improve the quality of area beaches and essential waterways for our customers to enjoy across the state."

"When companies like Seagram's Escapes join forces with us, it greatly increases our capacity to make positive and sustainable impact resulting in Florida communities that are environmentally healthy, socially connected and economically sound," according to Savanna Christy, executive director, Keep Florida Beautiful. "Along with our local affiliates, KFB works to engage individuals and community partners in the eco-improvement of Florida, as we believe it is our shared responsibility to not just maintain but improve the quality of our surrounding environment."

Seagram's Escapes Presents Keep Pinellas Beautiful Bebot Beach Cleanup and Demonstration Series More than 400 volunteers will participate in 13+ cleanups with the Bebot cleaning robot throughout the month of July across Pinellas County. Volunteers can register for cleanups at https://www.kpbcares.org/upcoming-events.

Seagram's Escapes Volunteers Take Part in Coastal Planting Effort Seagram's Escapes team members will be among the 200+ Keep Lee County Beautiful volunteers expected to plant more than 400 gallon-sized plants during a shoreline stabilization planting on July 19 at Allison Hagerup Park in Captiva.

Seagram's Escapes Keeps Beaches Beautiful by Supporting Hillsborough Trash Free Waters Program Seagram's Escapes has partnered with Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful and the Hillsborough Trash Free Waters boat to conduct waterway cleanups in and around Tampa Bay through July.

About FIFCO USA Triple Bottom Line Commitment

FIFCO USA, parent company of Seagram's Escapes, is a triple bottom line company committed to impacting the community and environment. In partnership with its stakeholders, FIFCO USA seeks opportunities to create sustainable impact in the areas where we operate. The company focuses on promoting smart consumption; building strong communities; improving waterways, trails and parks, and workforce development. Additionally, FIFCO USA partners with grassroots, charitable organizations that create sustainable impact. Visit https://www.fifcousa.com/smart-consumption/ to learn more or to submit a program or project for consideration.

About Seagram's Escapes: Seagram's Escapes is a fruit-forward, malt-based beverage brand based out of Rochester, New York. Seagram's Escapes is currently the #4 traditional flavored malt beverage brand in the United States. Seagram's Escapes has since expanded its line to include Seagram's Escapes Spiked, a higher 8% ABV option with a variety of sweet, tropical flavors. Their newest line is Seagram's Escapes Cocktails, a standard 5% ABV option with authentic cocktail flavors at only 100 calories. For more information, visit www.seagramsescapes.com. Stay connected with Seagram's Escapes on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook: @SeagramsEscapes. Always enjoy responsibly.

