PERKIN INDUSTRIES INCREASES STAKE IN MARKETING SOLUTIONS FIRM ASCALEX

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW ORLEANS, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perkin Industries, known for a continually evolving and high-performing portfolio that spans all forms of media, healthcare, and real estate today announced that it has increased its stake in leading marketing company AScaleX.

AScaleX has been steadily growing its presence as a go-to customer acquisition and marketing epicenter for small businesses and entrepreneurs seeking streamlined strategic sales and marketing materials. Intended to serve as an alternative to costly and complex internal teams or having to navigate freelance support, AScaleX offers its clients a one-stop-marketing-shop. The company's experienced professionals craft everything from growth strategies – crucially including client and contact management – to creating digital platforms, marketing solutions, and providing revenue tracking, all tailored to a client's specific needs and providing a level of bespoke sophistication across materials.

"AscaleX is exactly the type of business that we look to partner with: well run, significant growth opportunity, and a solid bench of talent," said Nicolas Perkin, founder and CEO of Perkin Industries.

Perkin Industries has a proven track record of identifying emerging companies primed to go into growth-mode, offering big picture tools and insights, while maintaining an authentic entrepreneurial vision. The multi-divisional company has subsidiaries that encompass direct investments, mergers & acquisitions advisory services, and both operational and strategic consulting. With AScaleX, Perkin Industries zeroed in on the critical component that a deep understanding of sales and marketing intelligence tools are essential to launching strategic campaigns to expand a company's client base and venture into new markets.

"Perkin Industries has a clear understanding of what growing businesses need to succeed and we quickly identified ways to collaborate and effectively grow together," said Carlyn Petro, Marketing and Business Operations Head, AScaleX.

Perkin Industries is a leading value-added partner that pursues dynamic alliances fueled by the knowledge that untapped companies with unlimited potential are emerging every day.

Perkin Industries is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, with operations in New York and California. Across Perkin Industries' portfolio of companies, Perkin Industries reaches over 36 million US based consumers and businesses. Perkin Industries focuses on cash producing companies that would benefit from the Perkin Industries' infrastructure as well as from its focus on execution and growth.

AScaleX is a full-service sales and marketing solutions firm that offers creative and design services to software management services. Based in San Francisco, California, AScaleX connects companies with global outsourcing opportunities, providing a competitive advantage. With clients ranging in technology, finance, gaming, and more, AScaleX is committed to equipping businesses with the tools and resources needed for planning and executing their sales and marketing strategies.

