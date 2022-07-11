GRANDVIEW AVIATION TAKES DELIVERY OF 3 NEW JETS, POISED TO LAUNCH NEW BASES IN TETERBORO & RENO THIS MONTH

Fleet and base expansion combined with pilot, operations hiring surge enables growing private charter operator to better serve burgeoning demand by VIP clients and organ transplant transport missions

BALTIMORE, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrandView Aviation's fleet of Embraer Phenom 300 super light jets grew by three during Quarter 2 for a total of 17 and the company is scheduled to open new bases in Teterboro, MJ (TEB) on July 15 and Reno, NV (RNO) on July 18, bringing the total to 10 U.S. bases coast to coast including locations in Baltimore/DC, Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and Phoenix.

"I'm thrilled to celebrate the further expansion of our fleet with this latest delivery as we progress toward our goal of 20+ aircraft by year-end," said Jessie Naor, president of GrandView Aviation. "We are truly living our mission of setting the new standard in private aviation. Opening new bases in Teterboro and Reno this month, with three more planned by year-end, enables us to better serve the transportation needs of our private charter passengers and organ transplant teams across the U.S."

GrandView was recently acquired by Global Medical Response (GMR) and operates under AirMed International, part of the GMR family. New parent company investment is accelerating the charter operator's already explosive 2022 growth plans.

"The impact of these new aircraft and bases are far-reaching," said Denise Treadwell, president of AirMed International. "Through the addition of each new aircraft and operation, GrandView increases access to life-saving organ transplants for patients around the nation and to safe and reliable charter services for our VIP clientele."

About GrandView Aviation

GrandView Aviation is a private aviation charter operation serving VIP clients and medical transplant transport missions. The company's fleet of Phenom 300 private charter jets and Sikorsky helicopter gives access to departure points across the United States from the company's 10 bases in Baltimore/DC, Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Reno and Teterboro. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator and carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating. The company was recently acquired by Global Medical Response (GMR) and operates under AirMed International, part of the GMR family. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com. For information about GMR, visit www.GlobalMedicalResponse.com.

About Global Medical Response

With more than 36,000 team members, Global Medical Response delivers compassionate, quality medical care, primarily in the areas of emergency and patient relocation services in the United States and around the world. GMR was formed by combining the industry leaders in air, ground, managed medical transportation, and community, industrial/specialty and wildland fire services. Each of our companies has a long history of proudly serving the communities where we live: American Medical Response (AMR), Rural Metro Fire, Air Evac Lifeteam, REACH Air Medical Services, Guardian Flight, Med-Trans Corporation and AirMed International. For additional information, visit us on LinkedIn or at www.GlobalMedicalResponse.com.

