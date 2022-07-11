Foresight Sports Named Callaway Golf's Official Partner for Launch Monitor Technology

Callaway has initiated a long-term plan to integrate technology from Foresight Sports — a Vista Outdoor company — throughout its global network of brands, including Topgolf and Toptracer.

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresight Sports, the leading developer of professional-grade launch monitors and a Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) brand, has become the official launch monitor partner of Callaway Golf and Topgolf Entertainment Group.

Vista Outdoor Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Vista Outdoor Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Strengthening an already long-established relationship between the two companies, the newly announced official partnership will further extend the use of Foresight Sports' launch monitor technology throughout Callaway Golf's Tour and sales channels, as well as accelerate the pace of availability throughout Topgolf Entertainment Group, which includes Topgolf owned and operated golf entertainment venues and Toptracer's global portfolio of partner's range and golf course properties.

"Golf is being played by more people, in more places and with more technology than ever," said Vishak Sankaran, President, Outdoor Accessories and Golf, Vista Outdoor. "This partnership between Foresight Sports and Callaway and Topgolf brings together industry leaders that jointly will enable more people to experience and enjoy the competitive and entertainment value golf provides. We are thrilled that Foresight Sports, in conjunction with Callaway and Topgolf, is now poised to provide data-driven golf tools to a wider audience, further establishing itself as golf's preeminent launch monitor technology provider. This partnership will not only help the sport capture new participants and continue unprecedented momentum for on- and off-course play, but also leverage partnerships that simplify the consumer ecosystem for golfing technology."

According to Foresight Sports' Director of Sales, Rick Cuellar, the new partnership offers immediate benefits for Callaway's global community of players.

"Anyone following the current trends in the industry understands that golf has become a massively data-driven sport," Cuellar said. "From watching the pros on Tour to hitting shots on the home range to playing a round on a golf simulator, everyone wants to know their performance numbers. Callaway Golf has partnered with Foresight Sports because, when it comes to club and ball launch performance analysis, they recognize that our technology delivers shot data with the highest level of quality, accuracy, and reliability. Combining this with Toptracer's industry-leading ball flight performance analysis delivers unmatched data to the golfer."

Callaway Golf will immediately begin incorporating Foresight's Tour-dominating GCQuad launch monitor and all-new GC3 personal launch monitor into its Topgolf facilities, including select venues and Toptracer-equipped ranges. The partnership will also provide attractive benefits to Toptracer Range owners – which alone commands a presence in over 600 locations globally and is growing fast. Both launch monitors deliver industry-leading ball and club performance data, and their small form factors combined with calibration-free setup equate to the perfect data-delivery solution from the outdoor range to the indoor simulator.

Ben Sharpe, Global President of Toptracer, considers the new partnership a perfectly timed intersection of technology and opportunity.

"One of the key opportunities inherent in this agreement is integrating Foresight into Toptracer locations with a singular objective – to provide more data," Sharpe said. "This partnership combines Toptracer's most accurate ball flight technology with Foresight's most accurate club and launch data technology. The justification for this is simple – we know the marriage of our two technology platforms and data will produce an experience that is greater than the sum of its parts."

For more information on Foresight Sports' game-changing launch monitors, golf simulators and performance and entertainment software, visit the company's website at foresightsports.com.

About Foresight Sports

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Foresight Sports develops the most advanced and most trusted performance analysis solutions in the golf industry. Outdoors or indoors, from cutting-edge launch monitors and software to the ultimate virtual golf experience, Foresight Sports is your total technology solution.

About Toptracer

Toptracer, an innovative technology from Topgolf Entertainment Group, is the most-used and most-trusted advanced ball-tracing technology. The first of its kind to be introduced to the game of golf, Toptracer has revolutionized the way viewers experience the game at select Topgolf venues, at driving ranges and while watching major golf tournaments. Today, Toptracer technology powers over 600 Toptracer Range driving ranges in 31 countries. Learn more at toptracer.com.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. We serve a broad and diverse range of consumers around the globe, including outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide these consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. Our operating model leverages shared resources across brands to achieve levels of excellence and performance that would be out of reach for any one brand on its own. Brands include Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

