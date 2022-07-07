The Wonderful Company Opens Application Window for $1 Million Central Valley Community Grants

Grants Build on Company's Commitment to the Health and Well-Being of Local Communities and Supports Innovative Work at Schools and Nonprofit Organizations

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wonderful Company is pleased to announce that its $1 million Wonderful Community Grants application process is now live, building on a long-standing commitment to help local organizations and schools in the Central Valley further their missions and programs. Over the last seven years, The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, have awarded over $5 million in Wonderful Community Grants to more than 71 area nonprofits and 165 schools in California's San Joaquin Valley.

Designed to help spark increased engagement with local and regional organizations, the Wonderful Community Grants program encourages initiatives that support health and wellness, recreation, art, social services, and community beautification. The funds will directly support game-changing programs that demonstrate community need and yield tangible and visible results. Every year, The Wonderful Company and its co-owners invest more than $30 million in community development, education, and health and wellness initiatives across the Central Valley and beyond. This program is at the center of the company's ongoing Wonderful Neighbor commitment to support the communities its employees call home.

"Giving back is an essential part of the way we operate every day," said Andy Anzaldo, chief operating officer, corporate social responsibility at The Wonderful Company. "The Central Valley is the heart of our business, and we have always been a company focused on making the communities we serve more equitable places to live, work, and play. Whether it's through the grants we provide or inspiring volunteer efforts of Wonderful employees, we believe in leading through action and we're passionate about helping our neighbors make a profound difference."

Organizations are encouraged to apply. To learn more about the application process and eligibility requirements, join the Wonderful Philanthropy team at one of the following upcoming virtual information sessions:

Thursday, July 7 : 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PDT (RSVP (RSVP here

Thursday, July 21 : 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. PDT (RSVP (RSVP here

Wednesday, August 10 : 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PDT (RSVP (RSVP here

All applications must be received by Wednesday, August 31, at midnight PDT for priority consideration and will be reviewed on an ongoing basis past the August deadline. The 2022–2023 class of Wonderful Community Grants recipients will be announced in October 2022.

For additional information and to submit an application, please visit www.wonderfulcommunitygrants.com or email communitygrants@wonderful.com.

About Wonderful Community Grants

The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, have a long-standing commitment to invest in the communities their employees call home, especially in California's Central Valley. In addition to the millions of dollars the Resnicks and The Wonderful Company invest in the Central Valley every year, the Wonderful Community Grants program provides critical funding to organizations impacting change throughout the area. Local governments, area nonprofits, schools, and faith-based organizations can apply for grants in the categories of health and wellness, recreation, art, social services, community beautification, and COVID-19 recovery efforts for amounts between $1,000 and $100,000. Funds are available for program development/expansion, innovation, small scale capital improvements, technology, and equipment. More information about Wonderful Community Grants can be found at www.wonderfulcommunitygrants.com.

About The Wonderful Company

The Wonderful Company is a privately held $5 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world. Its iconic brands include FIJI® Water, POM Wonderful®, Wonderful® Pistachios, Wonderful® Halos®, Wonderful® Seedless Lemons, Teleflora®, JUSTIN®, JNSQ™, and Landmark® wines.

The Wonderful Company's connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products, and its core values, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.

