RethinkFirst™ Launches Comprehensive Behavioral Health Platform for Employers To Support Working Parents

The new RethinkCare™ platform offers live clinical coaching and the most comprehensive suite of evidenced-based tools available for working professionals and their families.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RethinkFirst™, the global leader in digital behavioral health solutions, announced today that it is launching RethinkCare™, the only evidence-based platform combining live coaching with on-demand videos, training, tips, and tools for employers seeking to improve the overall health and productivity of their parental workforce.

RethinkCare supports every parental, personal, and professional need so employees can thrive at home and at work.

The new platform supports all parents and caregivers across their parental, personal, and professional needs with live-coaching sessions from Rethink's on-staff network of licensed clinicians and Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs). RethinkCare offers the world's largest library of on-demand, evidence-based content, comprised of over 9,000 video and audio sessions, expert tips, and resources.

"Employers around the globe are struggling to help their workforce manage the day-to-day stress of raising a family and finding work-life balance," said Daniel Etra, CEO, and co-founder of RethinkFirst. "In fact, recent studies have shown 80% of parents admit that caregiving affects their productivity at work and the financial impact for US businesses is estimated at $300 billion per year".

"The results from our initial employer solutions were incredible: 90% of parents raising children with disabilities reported a reduction in stress and 72% said that Rethink helped reduce their time spent away from work" explained Etra. "Today, with the launch of RethinkCare, we're expanding these services and our commitment to helping every parent and every child live a healthier, happier, and more productive life."

RethinkCare is already used by over 30% of the Fortune 100 and is the only platform that is purpose-built for enterprise employers. With three industry-leading solutions to support working professionals in all aspects of their lives, employees don't have to be a parent or caregiver to enjoy the benefits of the platform. Any employee can access support for their personal wellbeing and professional resilience via the same platform which translates to fewer point solutions for employees to use and fewer tools for admins to manage. The platform supports data-based decision-making at every level through an Admin Success Toolkit that allows employers to build, communicate and sustain company-wide programs in less than 30 minutes per month and provides HIPAA-compliant dashboards and analytics providing reports on usage, satisfaction, topic trends, ROI, and over 25 additional data points.

About RethinkFirst

RethinkFirst is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training, and clinical support to employers, educators, and behavioral health professionals. Rethink's award-winning solutions serve thousands of clients globally, including nearly one-third of the Fortune 100 and many of the country's largest public-school systems and health plans. Each of Rethink's award-winning solutions incorporates evidenced-based protocols, workflow automation, and advanced data analytics to drive meaningful clinical outcomes and improved performance for customers and the communities that they serve.

About RethinkCare

RethinkCare is the leading clinical support and training platform for working parents, caregivers, and their families worldwide. Available in nine languages, RethinkCare is the only digital platform leveraging evidence-based, clinically validated approaches to support the ongoing parental, personal, and professional needs of employees. More than 550 enterprise organizations, including 30 Fortune 100 companies, rely on RethinkCare's global solutions.

