Mosaic North America Appoints Industry Leader Joey Carosella as EVP of Operations

Carosella brings 20 years of expertise to elevate and grow the integrated marketing agency

CHICAGO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic North America, an integrated marketing agency that builds brands in dimension, announced the appointment of Joey Carosella as Executive Vice President of Operations, effective today. Carosella will oversee client output teams and work closely with leadership on implementing long-term growth strategies for the business.

https://mosaic.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Mosaic) (PRNewswire)

Carosella is an industry innovator with more than 20 years of experience handling operational oversight and driving business improvements to strengthen company revenue and performance. In his new position, he will be responsible for daily operations that generate client output across Production, Resource Management, Production Management, Legal, Risk, Procurement, and Field Operations. He will also improve procedures and efficiencies to maximize success across Company teams, clients, and brands.

"Joey has a proven track record for building incredibly efficient agency infrastructures. He's a problem-solver," said Debbie Kaplan, Co-Managing Director and Chief Delivery Officer at Mosaic North America. "We've seen him transform organizations with technology-supported processes that made a real difference in driving executional excellence. We're excited to see what he can do with us here at Mosaic."

Justine Greenwald, Co-Managing Director, Chief Creative Officer noted, "Among Joey's priorities is building big picture strategies that will lead to long-term organizational growth while at the same time streamlining the day-to-day way we work across the agency. He'll help us work smarter so we can stay focused on creating great work for our clients."

Most recently, Carosella served as Executive Vice President, N.A. Operations at VMLY&R Commerce. Throughout his career, he has established an impressive track record spearheading financial, operational and change management processes across various types of companies, including global organizations, private equity portfolio holdings, and investment-backed growth stage companies.

"I'm bullish on what's happening at Mosaic," said Carosella. "There is a strong leadership team with a cohesive vision for the organization – bringing the breadth of expertise and services together at scale by creating a highly operational work environment that will benefit both Mosaic and our clients."

About Mosaic

Mosaic is a North American integrated marketing agency that builds brands in dimension. Depending on clients' needs and based on data-led insights, Mosaic pulls in the right capability experts at the right time to create connected brand experiences across the right touchpoints. By being able to quickly tap into different in-house specialists across omnichannel commerce, experiential marketing, content development, brand design, performance media and measurement & analytics, Mosaic is distinctly able to create ideas that make an impact in culture and drive results at the same time. With a 30-year history, Mosaic North America has hubs in Chicago, Dallas, and Toronto, augmented with experts in locations across North America; all connected to our parent company Acosta, offering full reach across the nation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mosaic