Arcade1Up Levels Up Legacy Lineup with Two New Home Arcade Machines

MIAMI, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcade1Up, the leader in at-home retro arcade game entertainment, has announced that pre-orders will open today for BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT LEGACY Ms. PAC-MAN ™ EDITION and CAPCOM LEGACY YOGA FLAME & SHINKU HADOKEN EDITION, adding to their ever-growing Legacy Edition Collection. These fan-favorite additions feature new games and Wi-Fi through online leaderboards and connected multiplayer. Available for pre-order today, each Legacy Edition Collection machine brings 14 classic games to fans' homes, an unprecedented value with no tokens needed.

These home arcade machines are bursting with retro nostalgia and feature the very best in modern arcade gaming technology. The CAPCOM LEGACY YOGA FLAME & SHINKU HADOKEN EDITION also features exclusive limited edition cabinet art.

Arcade1Up's Legacy Edition Collection features iconic marquee titles for gamers who want the best in at-home retro arcade game entertainment:

BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT LEGACY Ms. PAC-MAN EDITION ™: For the first time in a Legacy machine, play against your friends on Ms. PAC-MAN™ via online Wi-Fi leaderboards. Featuring 14 classic titles including Ms. PAC-MAN™, GALAGA™ and PAC-MANIA™. ™: For the first time in a Legacy machine, play against your friends on Ms. PAC-MAN™ via online Wi-Fi leaderboards. Featuring 14 classic titles including Ms. PAC-MAN™, GALAGA™ and PAC-MANIA™.

CAPCOM LEGACY YOGA FLAME & SHINKU HADOKEN EDITION: Take your fighting skills worldwide with Wi-Fi enabled gameplay on this Capcom Legacy machine, featuring the renowned games STREET FIGHTER II™: HYPER FIGHTING, STREET FIGHTER II™: CHAMPION EDITION and SUPER STREET FIGHTER II™: TURBO along with other classic titles. The limited-edition arcade machine features arcade cabinet side art created exclusively for Arcade1Up by artist Joe Ng of Udon Entertainment. This unique piece of arcade art will be a great addition to your home arcade collection. Take your fighting skills worldwide with Wi-Fi enabled gameplay on this Capcom Legacy machine, featuring the renowned games STREET FIGHTER II™: HYPER FIGHTING, STREET FIGHTER II™: CHAMPION EDITION and SUPER STREET FIGHTER II™: TURBO along with other classic titles. The limited-edition arcade machine features arcade cabinet side art created exclusively for Arcade1Up by artistof Udon Entertainment. This unique piece of arcade art will be a great addition to your home arcade collection.

Beginning today, fans can pre-order Arcade1Up's new Legacy Collection arcade machines on Arcade1Up.com .

It's time to play again! Home entertainment titan Tastemakers presents Arcade1Up, a line of award-winning, innovative ¾ scale home arcade and pinball machines featuring licensed retro games from the golden age of arcades. Arcade1Up's classic titles include Terminator 2, Tron™, Street Fighters™, X-Men, Mortal Kombat®, Atari, Pong®, PAC-MAN™, NBA Jam™, Star Wars™, Marvel Super Heroes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™, and more. The latest from Arcade1Up is the Infinity Game Table, a high-fidelity touchscreen board game table preloaded with digital versions of family game night essentials like Scrabble, Monopoly, Chutes & Ladders, Sorry, and more. For more information, check out Arcade1Up.com and infinitygametable.com and on social: Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube

About Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry's beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®, and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULS™ series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RING™. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAM™, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL™, and ONE PIECE®. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com.

About Capcom

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld, and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including ground-breaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom and its products can be found at www.capcom.com or news.capcomusa.com.

Capcom, and the Capcom logo are registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd. in the U.S. or other countries. Street Fighter, Ace Attorney, Devil May Cry, Mega Man, Monster Hunter and Resident Evil are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd., in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

