MACH Alliance Appoints Holly Hall as Managing Director and Expands Board

New muscle at the leadership level will help the organization continue on its growth trajectory and sharpen its operations

SAN FRANCISCO, NEW YORK, LONDON, AMSTERDAM, BERLIN, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MACH Alliance , the group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems, announced today it has appointed its first ever Managing Director, Holly Hall, who will begin September 1. Based in London, Hall will further develop and execute on the growth strategy of the organization, helping the Alliance to reach its full potential as a catalyst for change in the global technology industry.

With the completion of her term, MACH Alliance president, Sonja Keerl, will move to the advisory board, which is responsible for leading the organization and driving its vision forward. Hall will work closely with the board, Alliance team and wider MACH community to execute on the vision that has been refined over the past two years.

"MACH Alliance is backed by some of the biggest and most trusted names in technology, and there's so much I'm eager to accomplish with two hugely successful years already under our belt," said Hall. "I'll focus on striking the balance between accelerating our growth, building the global community while still maintaining the utmost integrity of the MACH certification. I'll also look to expand our presence on the ground at events and other networking opportunities. We'll be in more places, in more ways than ever before."

Hall currently serves as head of The Drum Network, a global media platform and the biggest marketing website in Europe. Prior to The Drum, she was Managing Director of the British Interactive Media Association (BIMA). Hall has over 15 years of experience in senior roles spanning product development, new business and senior management across the digital, advertising and design sectors.

The Alliance also announced four new executive board appointments:

Gordana Vuckovic on behalf of Vue Storefront

Chris Bach on behalf of Netlify

Dom Selvon on behalf of E2X

Jon Panella on behalf of Publicis Sapient

Existing company board seats will remain for continuity. Jasmin Guthmann will take Keerl's seat on the executive board on behalf of Contentstack, and Casper Rasmussen representing Valtech will replace Pascal Lagarde who will move to the advisory board.

"This is a pivotal time for the Alliance, and Holly's appointment into a full time leadership role is testament to our growth and increasing maturity in the market. She will be a tremendous addition to MACH Alliance and a huge asset in helping us execute on our vision," said Keerl. "I will continue to work closely with Holly over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition. With this new structure, including additional board seats, we've strengthened our position to capitalize on the immense opportunity before us."

The deeper leadership bench for the Alliance comes on the heels of several milestones, in addition to hitting the two-year anniversary mark. The inaugural MACH ONE event in London June 28-29 brought together nearly 400 leaders across the MACH network. During the event, winners of the first-ever MACH Alliance Awards were announced. The awards program aimed to raise awareness for the real difference MACH projects are making in solving complex technical problems and creating measurable business value across a range of industries.

