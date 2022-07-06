CompexÒ Adds UFC Star Jalin Turner to its Athlete Roster

Turner, known as "Tarantula" to UFC fans, relies on Compex products to keep him at his peak

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compex, a global leader in muscle stimulator technology and producer of innovative products that enable athletes to increase strength, relieve pain and recover faster, has announced that 27-year-old Professional UFC champion Jalin Turner has signed a multi-year agreement with the company. The 6'3" lightweight contender, who just won his fifth straight fight against Brad Ridell at UFC 276, will partner with Compex in promoting its products and making special appearances.

"Jalin is a rising UFC star and he's a perfect fit for the Compex brand" said Michael Mechling, U.S. Sr. Sales and Marketing Manager at Compex. "He's currently on a five-fight winning streak in the Octagon and is enjoying his biggest year yet. Playing a part in his journey with our recovery and training products is gratifying for all of us at Compex. We can't wait to see what is to come for this fighter."

Known as "Tarantula" to UFC fans, Turner acquired that nickname because he had arachnophobia and overcame his fear by purchasing a pet tarantula. Before he knew it, buying, trading, selling and breeding tarantulas became a hobby. His fear of eight-legged creatures disappeared – and he acquired the nickname "Tarantula."

From San Bernardino, California, Turner turned professional in 2016. He has won 11 of his last 14 fights and five in a row. He has a 14-5-0 record in the lightweight division.

"With the support of Compex, I'm going to achieve greatness in the UFC cage," said Turner. "Through hard work, training and recovery, I'm living a dream that is coming true. I rely on Compex to keep me on a healthy path so I can perform my best."

Turner will use all of Compex' products including its Muscle Stimulators, Compex Electrodes and Accessories, TENs Units, TENs Wraps, Message Guns, Massage Rollers and other Compex recovery tools.

About Compex

Compex develops leading sport performance and fitness technologies through adaptive and dynamic products that allow athletes to amplify their sport. Compex is passionately dedicated to ushering in innovations that enable athletes to increase strength, relieve pain and recover faster. A brand of the DJO Group, a global company that develops and manufactures a wide range of surgical reconstructive implant products, Compex has 30 years of expertise in physiotherapy, pain treatment and sports training. Compex' mission is to help athletes of all levels perform better, train stronger and recover faster by using smart, connected and adaptive technologies and solutions. For more information on Compex, visit https://www.compex.com/.

