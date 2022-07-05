Sportiqe Announces Roam Grant Program to Help Inspire Individuals to "Roam in Comfort"

Lucky recipient will receive $2,500 to fuel their adventure and be outfitted in the brand's latest styles

TEMPE, Ariz., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comfortwear manufacturer Sportiqe today announced the formation of the Roam Grant Program, designed to help individuals roam far beyond their normal boundaries and to explore places both charted and uncharted. Prospective grant recipients are asked to submit an application outlining their dream adventure, and Sportiqe will make one lucky person's dream a reality with a $2,500 grant and the latest styles from the brand to help them "Roam in Comfort". Whether it's strolling a white sand beach, discovering a tropical waterfall, or climbing a mountain – whatever captures their imagination.

The application period is officially open – individuals interested in applying can simply head to https://sportiqe.com/pages/roam-grant-program . The deadline to submit for a 2022 Roam Grant is August 30th, 2022, and the recipient will be announced on October 1st, 2022. Applicants must be 21 years or older and be willing to share photos and videos from their exciting adventure with Sportiqe. The full terms and conditions are available with the application.

"The inspiration for our Roam Grant comes from our brand ethos of 'Roam in Comfort' – we wanted to help inspire individuals to get out there and see something they've always imagined but never had the chance to make reality," said Sportiqe co-founder and CEO Matt Altman.

"Adventure means different things to different people – and that's why we want to encourage everyone to dream big when submitting," added Sportiqe co-founder Jason Franklin. "We're looking for someone that not only has an audacious trip in mind, but also embodies the spirit of Sportiqe."

To learn more about the Roam Grant Program and apply, please visit https://sportiqe.com/pages/roam-grant-program . For additional information on Sportiqe and their apparel, go to www.sportiqe.com .

ABOUT SPORTIQE:

Sportiqe was born in 2006 when co-founders, Jason Franklin and Matt Altman, saw a need for on-trend, premium apparel in the destination retail space that would also inspire people to "Roam in Comfort" (the company's tagline). Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Sportiqe is a global, Modern American Comfort Brand, and is committed to delivering elevated basics using premium fabrics, innovative on-trend designs and fashionable fits that look good, feel good, and provide superior comfort. Sportiqe has outfitted more than five million people, partnering with the most recognizable brands worldwide, such as the NBA, Trek Bikes, Nintendo, Warner Bros, LiveNation, Dave Matthews Band, and many others. All Sportiqe apparel is backed by their 100% Comfort Guarantee. For more information, go to: www.sportiqe.com .

